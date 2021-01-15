WATCH: Dog ‘blesses’ devotees outside temple in India

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In a now viral video, a dog stationed outside the Siddhivinayak Temple in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra was spotted shaking hands and ‘blessing’ devotees as they made their way out.

Poised calmly on a column near the temple exit, the dog waits for people to approach before reaching his paw out to them. Understandably, the video has taken social media by storm.

Some viewers have already dubbed him “Dog Swami”. The kind of blessings we need for a great 2021, maybe?

This stray very good boy greeting devotees as they leave the temple is exactly what I needed today.. We don’t deserve dogs… pic.twitter.com/z8Cf4iQTxP — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 12, 2021