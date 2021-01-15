fbpx
Friday, January 15, 2021
WATCH: Dog ‘blesses’ devotees outside temple in India

Indian Link
By Indian Link
Source: Twitter

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

In a now viral video, a dog stationed outside the Siddhivinayak Temple in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra was spotted shaking hands and ‘blessing’ devotees as they made their way out.

Poised calmly on a column near the temple exit, the dog waits for people to approach before reaching his paw out to them. Understandably, the video has taken social media by storm.

Some viewers have already dubbed him “Dog Swami”. The kind of blessings we need for a great 2021, maybe?

