WATCH: Comedian hilariously recreates how desi parents take pictures

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Ever gone back to your parents’ old photo albums, from their childhood to their early days of marriage, and been left wondering: why doesn’t anyone smile?
In this now viral TikTok video, comedy creator Vinita Khilnani leaves us in splits, all while managing to keep a straight-face, as she recreates how desi parents used to take pictures.
Our suggestion: watch this with music on!
View this post on Instagram
And after you’re done watching this with a grin for the fifth time (just me?), Vinita’s got another equally funny video to follow up: how our parents used to take pictures, couple version.
View this post on Instagram
