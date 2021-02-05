fbpx
Friday, February 5, 2021
WATCH: Comedian hilariously recreates how desi parents take pictures

Indian Link
By Indian Link
Vinita Khilnani

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

Ever gone back to your parents’ old photo albums, from their childhood to their early days of marriage, and been left wondering: why doesn’t anyone smile?

In this now viral TikTok video, comedy creator Vinita Khilnani leaves us in splits, all while managing to keep a straight-face, as she recreates how desi parents used to take pictures.

Our suggestion: watch this with music on!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vinita Khilnani (@omgvinita)

And after you’re done watching this with a grin for the fifth time (just me?), Vinita’s got another equally funny video to follow up: how our parents used to take pictures, couple version.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vinita Khilnani (@omgvinita)

WATCH ALSO: Lilly Singh’s rivalry with her overachieving ‘cousin’, Kamala Harris

