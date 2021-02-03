WATCH: Comedian Danish Sait learns Aussie slang from Brett Lee

Reading Time: < 1 minute
After previous chats with cricket icons David Warner and Harsha Bhogle, ‘Ramamurthy Avre’ (one of comedian Danish Sait’s many quirky characters) now sits down with Aussie cricket legend Brett Lee.
The item on the agenda? Planning a trip to Australia – and teaching sweet Ramamurthy the local lingo.
“A beach normally has hot weather… how will we catch a cold there?” he innocently asks when he’s invited to enjoy ‘a cold one’ on the beach.
Catch the full video of the amusing lesson here:
