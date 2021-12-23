fbpx
WATCH: when Santa’s workshop undergoes HR training

By Indian Link
Comedian Lilly Singh is back with another zinger, just in time for Christmas! This time, she tackles HR training at Santa’s workshop.

“It’s 2021 which means no one is safe from diversity and sensitivity training, not even in the North Pole,” she writes, before diving into the do’s and don’ts of culture, gender, and minimum wage.

Is there enough diversity at Santa’s workshop? Why don’t girls get trucks or action figures as gifts? And are antler headbands appropriating reindeer culture?

Watch Santa, Rudolph, and some helpful elves learn a few new things from Lilly Singh this festive season:

READ ALSO: ‘All I want for Christmas is…’: letters from world leaders

