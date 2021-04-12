fbpx
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
WATCH: Bengaluru traffic turns Rahul Dravid into a 'gunda'

Indian Link
By Indian Link
rahul dravid advertisement
Source: Youtube

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Rahul Dravid may be known as a gentleman from the gentleman’s game, but ‘The Wall’ seems to have met his match with Bengaluru’s traffic.

In this viral advertisement, watch Dravid flex his acting chops as he shows off his wild side – breaking rearview mirrors with a bat, yelling at cars for overtaking him, and best of all, declaring himself to be ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’.

Watch the video here:

 

As a cherry on top, the humour continues in the video’s description:

Hi, this is Rahul Dravid writing the description for this video. Sorry, I lost my temper there. I am meditating these days… Also, if an ‘Ajay’ from the red SUV who overtook me at the signal on 8th April 2021 is reading this, meet me there again in a week’s time. I’ll be waiting.”

Just like us, social media is loving this new side of Rahul Dravid. Even brands couldn’t stop themselves from joining the fun!

READ ALSO: Memes to celebrate India’s AUSvIND Test series win

Did you love the video too? Let us know in the comments below!

Indian Link
Indian Link

Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

