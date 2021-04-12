WATCH: Bengaluru traffic turns Rahul Dravid into a ‘gunda’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Rahul Dravid may be known as a gentleman from the gentleman’s game, but ‘The Wall’ seems to have met his match with Bengaluru’s traffic.

In this viral advertisement, watch Dravid flex his acting chops as he shows off his wild side – breaking rearview mirrors with a bat, yelling at cars for overtaking him, and best of all, declaring himself to be ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’.

Watch the video here:

As a cherry on top, the humour continues in the video’s description:

“Hi, this is Rahul Dravid writing the description for this video. Sorry, I lost my temper there. I am meditating these days…​ Also, if an ‘Ajay’ from the red SUV who overtook me at the signal on 8th April 2021 is reading this, meet me there again in a week’s time. I’ll be waiting.”

Just like us, social media is loving this new side of Rahul Dravid. Even brands couldn’t stop themselves from joining the fun!

READ ALSO: Memes to celebrate India’s AUSvIND Test series win

deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road — zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

I have friends and then I have dangerous friends from Indiranagar. #IndiranagarKaGunda 😉 pic.twitter.com/7Q9ky0CYaw — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) April 9, 2021

Reports coming in from Indiranagar that a Gunda is breaking cars, if this Gunda has damaged your car too, we are offering free upgrades. T&C apply — CARS24 India (@cars24india) April 9, 2021

Did you love the video too? Let us know in the comments below!

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup