WATCH: Aussies try to guess Indian slang

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Many new migrants have had to quickly learn the local lingo upon arriving in Australia, picking up the ie’s and the o’s as part of their vocabulary. How else will they understand a sentence like ‘let’s head to Woolies in the arvo to buy choccy biccies and maybe some goon for a mate’?

- Advertisement -

Jokes aside, every country has their local slang. India, of course, has a whole brand of English on its own! How do you think Aussies will fare in deciphering words like ‘timepass’ and ‘cheatercock’?

You’ll have to watch this Buzzfeed video to find out!

READ ALSO: Memes to celebrate India’s Test series win