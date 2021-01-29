fbpx
Saturday, January 30, 2021
WATCH: An Indian and Aussie swap diets for a day

By Indian Link
Reading Time: < 1 minute 

Do you think an Indian can go 24 hours without eating spicy khana? Or even food without tadka masalas?

Moreover, how do you think an Aussie would feel about consuming Lays’s Magic Masala flavour which even some Indians find spicy?

All your suspicions will be cleared in this video (courtesy of Buzzfeed), where an Indian and Aussie switch diets and tell us what they think (PS Watching a non-Aussie eat Vegemite for the first time is always a laugh!).

WATCH ALSO: Aussies try to guess Indian slang

