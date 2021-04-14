WATCH: A Delhi Capitals dance-off to Vaathi Coming

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Indian cricket fans’ social media timeline was blessed by Shikhar Dhawan, when the cricketer posted a series of videos showing players from the IPL team Delhi Capitals dancing to hit Tamil song Vaathi Coming on Instagram yesterday.

In the caption, ‘Gabbar’ (a nickname given to Shikhar Dhawan by his teammates) asked followers who they thought danced the best.

Best or not, as soon as the upbeat song from Master started playing, each of the Delhi Capitals players dished out classic Indian dance moves with extreme enthusiasm.

Many fans named Smith the winner of the dance-off, but we think it was Gabbar!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

READ ALSO: Bengaluru traffic turns Rahul Dravid into a 'gunda'

