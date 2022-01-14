fbpx
LifestyleHumour

Wash your mouth out, Auntyji

By Indian Link
0
Source: Canva
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dear Auntyji 

Happy new year to you, Auntyji, and I hope 2022 is very successful for you. Have you made any resolutions for this year? Don’t mind, nah, but I have a suggestion for you and I was hoping you would oblige. To Auntyji, hamein yeh lagta hai ki you are a sensible lady with such good advice to give. You are always spot on with your salaahLekin Auntyji, what’s with all the gaalis? Do you really need to embellish your good advice with swear words – and carrying on like a dayan or a fish wife?  I have been reading your column for such a long time – why do you always have gaalis and shraap for your readers? Why can’t you be a nice lady and not swear and curse? I really hope that in 2022 you give us your advice in a sweet, nice-lady way, and not mixed up with goondagardi. I look forward to a sweet kind response from you, dear Auntyji.

Auntyji says

Arre, tere mouh meh kida pade. What kind of &%#$# are you that you think that a man has the right to tell me how I speak? Did you know that many of my readers like my moophat advice because the world has become full of unpadh ganwars who say nice things to the face but think paap shraap in their mind. At least I always say it like it is – and really, do you even know what a gaali is nowadays? Why don’t you walk down the gullies of Jalandhar to understand what gaalis are anyway. Everyone knows that my so called gaalis are really terms of endearment. Here you are, preaching to me and not even seeing the hypocrisy of your comment by calling me a dayan.

But I take your point and understand that you prefer ghee shakar from my mouhTo hum apne alfaaz aur zubaan Urdu ki tarah present karange – but only if you can get 10 other readers to support your idea. Vox populi will win – so put your paisa where your mouh is, and start gathering support for your request. I will be happy to oblige, mere shahjahanmera cool gin and tonic on a hot day, mera kheere ka cocktail. Happy naya saal to you too.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRishi Sunak bookmakers’ favourite to be UK Prime Minister
Next articleTravellers scramble as Qantas cancels certain flights to India
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Travellers scramble as Qantas cancels certain flights to India

Indian Link - 0
  Amid labour shortages across the country, including the aviation sector, it seems national carrier Qantas is having to cut down its flights to India....

Wash your mouth out, Auntyji

Indian Link - 0
Dear Auntyji  Happy new year to you, Auntyji, and I hope 2022 is very successful for you. Have you made any resolutions for this year?...
Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak bookmakers’ favourite to be UK Prime Minister

Indian Link - 0
  Rishi Sunak, the Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer, is tipped as the bookmakers' favourite to succeed the current incumbent Boris Johnson as Prime Minister...

COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11

Indian Link - 0
  Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination program has been extended to children aged 5 to 11 years. This is because the Australian Government accepted recommendations from Australia’s...

Lohri and Pongal for the kids

Neha Jain - 0
  It’s the start of festivities in India with Pongal, Sakranti, Lohri, Bihu, Bhogi upon us this week. These are festivals that hold a great...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020