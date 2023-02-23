SIBO Bi-Phasic diet or wholesome food, Auntyji?

Auntyji, I have lived in Australia for 40 years and so you could say I have Australian sensibilities. My 28-year-old son still lives with me and two years ago, his partner moved in with us as well. Our house is large enough and so I have no issues with this. As a family, we get along super well so no worries there. Auntyji, one of my prime goals in life is to serve my family and every day I do my best. Each night I cook dinner – and I’m very particular about serving my family healthy, wholesome meals made with care and love. But auntyji, Nikki is starting to make me have uncharitable thoughts. She says she has stomach issues and is always having tests or the other. Don’t get me wrong, she is the nicest girl, and I think she is the best match for my son. But auntyji, last year, she went on some wacky diet where she could not eat any meat or tomatoes or something. So I made sure that I cooked special foods for her. My son and hubby eat meat, while I am a vegetarian — so I cook meals that can be adapted for each member of the family. But last week, Nikki sent me a report that said her SIBO Bi-Phasic diet meant she could not eat any rice or grains or dhal. Nor any onions or garlic. I mean, her dietary restrictions are not too bad and I can adapt the meals for her. It will be a bit tricky, but it can be done. But Auntyji, I feel like saying to her that all these tests and wacky ideas are just charlatans trying to get money out of her and she should just eat whatever she wants. It’s just so complicated and it does not sound scientific. What are your thoughts?
You know my choti si imli, my little saboodana, the only reason I am not calling you a kalankani is because you seem to actually genuinely care for your family – based on the fact that you like to cook wholesome meals, made with love and care. Any person who goes to this much effort to make different meals for members of her family, and is happy doing it is worthy of my admiration and respect. So kudos to you, I would definitely vote for you for mother of the year. But my dear lady, what kind of kalmouhi are you that you are questioning these things that Nikki is trying to do in order to improve her health? What makes you say this is not scientific? Are you now going to tell me that your kapha pita vata doshas are all wrong? I know you have lived out of India for 40 years, but our people have known all these things long before western scientists got involved. Who are you to question all these practices – just because you don’t understand them does not mean there is no basis to it. So I suggest you go look up this SIBO pibo – (kya naam bola? Ok, SIBO Bi-phasic diet), find out more about it and then maybe help Nikki on her path to live a healthier lifestyle. It’s in your best interest to support Nikki, because if there is a potential for a little Miki, Chiki or Vicki, down the line, you want to be right there, feeding kheer and gulab jamun to this little apple of your eye. All the best.
