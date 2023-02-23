SIBO Bi-Phasic diet or wholesome food, Auntyji?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dear Auntyji,

Auntyji, I have lived in Australia for 40 years and so you could say I have Australian sensibilities. My 28-year-old son still lives with me and two years ago, his partner moved in with us as well. Our house is large enough and so I have no issues with this. As a family, we get along super well so no worries there. Auntyji, one of my prime goals in life is to serve my family and every day I do my best. Each night I cook dinner – and I’m very particular about serving my family healthy, wholesome meals made with care and love. But auntyji, Nikki is starting to make me have uncharitable thoughts. She says she has stomach issues and is always having tests or the other. Don’t get me wrong, she is the nicest girl, and I think she is the best match for my son. But auntyji, last year, she went on some wacky diet where she could not eat any meat or tomatoes or something. So I made sure that I cooked special foods for her. My son and hubby eat meat, while I am a vegetarian — so I cook meals that can be adapted for each member of the family. But last week, Nikki sent me a report that said her SIBO Bi-Phasic diet meant she could not eat any rice or grains or dhal. Nor any onions or garlic. I mean, her dietary restrictions are not too bad and I can adapt the meals for her. It will be a bit tricky, but it can be done. But Auntyji, I feel like saying to her that all these tests and wacky ideas are just charlatans trying to get money out of her and she should just eat whatever she wants. It’s just so complicated and it does not sound scientific. What are your thoughts?