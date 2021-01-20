fbpx
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Memes to celebrate India's Test series win

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

You’ve watched the legendary match, now peep these hilarious memes. From Pant to Pujara, SCG to the Gabba, and England to Australia, netizens went crazy (and innovative) with India’s latest Test series win.

We scoured the internet for these jokes, so tell us your favourites in the comments!

1. When Kohli went back

2. Rishabh Pant fan club

3. Some newspapers are speechless

4. Meanwhile, at the dentist’s office

vis SubtleCurryTraits/Facebook

5. Niche “Kauwa Biryani” reference

6. That legendary draw

7. England, you’re next!

8. Pass the humble pie

9. Shikhar Dhawan congratulates Team India

10. Ajinkya Rahane > Virat Kohli?

 11. Classic switcheroo

12. Pujara saab🙏

13. Man of Steel

14. America has The Rock, India has Pujara

15. Gabba fortress breached AF

16. We’re not crying, you’re crying!😭

17. Those in favour say “Ji”

18. Invincible India

19. Shardul-Sundar partnership👌

 20. How do we know that India won?

Source: IndiansinSydney/Facebook

21. While looking at memes about India’s test series win, we almost forgot about US politics

