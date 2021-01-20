Memes to celebrate India’s Test series win

Reading Time: 3 minutes
You’ve watched the legendary match, now peep these hilarious memes. From Pant to Pujara, SCG to the Gabba, and England to Australia, netizens went crazy (and innovative) with India’s latest Test series win.
1. When Kohli went back
Rahane to Kohli#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8HWMCgSbhX
— Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) January 19, 2021
2. Rishabh Pant fan club
Yesterday he was singing Spiderman Spiderman. Today he did a Spiderman 🔥🔥.
Pant 👑❤️#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YZF0Zvu0GP
— Circuit 🏏 Expert (@Being_circuit) January 19, 2021
3. Some newspapers are speechless
Even @IndianExpress couldn’t express!! ❣️❣️#IndiaWins #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ultIx4tPuB
— Ganesh Shinde (@GanexShinde) January 20, 2021
4. Meanwhile, at the dentist’s office
5. Niche “Kauwa Biryani” reference
#IndiaWins Test match #AUSvsIND Aussies 🏏 be like :- pic.twitter.com/jnfhPjHQjU
— Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) January 19, 2021
6. That legendary draw
Justin Langer secretly listening the discussions of Team India’s dressing room before Day 5 at Gabba. 😂 Border-Gavaskar#AUSvsIND #RahulDravid #BCCI #IndiaWins #brisbanetest #Champions #TeamIndia #GabbaBreached #Pant #Gill pic.twitter.com/WOMix8aLDL
— Aviinash Dhanvanshi (@Aviinashx) January 19, 2021
7. England, you’re next!
England seeing India’s performance😎 pic.twitter.com/5UDpOtMiz6
— | Cashew || Pant FC (@Blancos_45) January 19, 2021
8. Pass the humble pie
Never Celebrate Too Early.I said Never Ever..!!#NewIndia #INDvAUS #IndiaWins@MClarke23 @RickyPonting @MichaelVaughan #MarkTaun #BradHaddin pic.twitter.com/ct39XiIB23
— 🕺$uBhAm 👹 (@padhy_sekhar) January 19, 2021
9. Shikhar Dhawan congratulates Team India
#IndiaWins
Many many congratulations team india🇮🇳#Champions 🔥🔥🔥🔥#TeamIndia #RishabhPant #pujara#Bumrah #Nattu #Siraj @4_vedi pic.twitter.com/FIOR5YcBgt
— Anil 4 Vedi (@4_vedi) January 20, 2021
10. Ajinkya Rahane > Virat Kohli?
Thank you Ajinkya #Rahane for showing us one of the best Captaincy@ajinkyarahane88 #GabbaTest #IndiaWins pic.twitter.com/XQdzVH49qh
— Harshit Rana (@Harsholgy) January 20, 2021
11. Classic switcheroo
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Then & Now#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/fSi6BKC7tQ
— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) January 19, 2021
12. Pujara saab🙏
13. Man of Steel
Australia bowling to Pujara #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/Sa3lqhcBhK
— Bradley W. Gibson (@BradleyWGibson) January 19, 2021
14. America has The Rock, India has Pujara
🇺🇲 – (Dwayne Johnson)
🇮🇳 – (Cheteshwar Pujara)💫👊👌💪 #INDvAUS #IndiaWins @BCCI pic.twitter.com/yZI84x0Pkw
— Karan Singh Mehra (@karanmehra286) January 19, 2021
15. Gabba fortress breached AF
#INDvsAUS #IndiaWins
Champion 😂😂💯 pic.twitter.com/8Q2QsrKAQx
— Shivam (@hindushuyam) January 19, 2021
16. We’re not crying, you’re crying!😭
#AUSvsIND Rahul Dravid
The Art The Artist pic.twitter.com/mnefTUGu3o
— Muskan Purohit (@MuskanPurohit19) January 19, 2021
17. Those in favour say “Ji”
#GabbaBreached #AUSvINDtest #indiawins Brisbane Gabba change there NAME ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hOvIHWK2j5
— Suraj Pawar 🇮🇳 (@surajpa00062231) January 19, 2021
18. Invincible India
This one though 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😅😅😅😅#AUSvINDtest #AUSvsIND #Australia #IndiaWins @thedeol pic.twitter.com/Q23ZesmRS0
— A.V.SUBASH (@AVSUBASH) January 20, 2021
19. Shardul-Sundar partnership👌
final test #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Pr8g6vYFxt
— ex capt. (@thephukdi) January 17, 2021
20. How do we know that India won?
21. While looking at memes about India’s test series win, we almost forgot about US politics