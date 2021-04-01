LISTEN: Indian Link Radio’s RJ Swati gets an April Fool’s surprise

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It created a buzz in our office when India’s latest YouTube sensation Yashraj Mukhate gave us a heart-warming interview this week. What we couldn’t have predicted is that only days later, the very same interview would provide fodder for the perfect April Fool’s Day prank on Indian Link Radio.

What happens when a certain prankster checks in with RJ Swati, pretending to be Yashraj Mukhate’s manager arranging a second interview? You’ll have to listen to find out!

WATCH ALSO: In conversation with Youtube star Yashraj Mukhate

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia/

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup