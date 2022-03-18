International Astrology Day: 12 funny tweets on loving horoscopes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Whether you read your horoscope every day or avoid it like the plague, we all know at least one person particularly invested in their zodiac sign predictions.

You know, that one friend who’s prone to saying things like “you’re such a Libra!” at peculiar instances or “don’t be such a Pisces” on moody days.

Maybe there’s an art to this, maybe it’s just fun. Either way, 20 March marks International Astrology Day, so we figured: why not toast these unique individuals in our lives?

when someone asks my astrology sign and then say “that makes sense” after i tell them pic.twitter.com/d3xCk8TmYZ — tina (@thtbitchtina) March 17, 2022

i don’t believe in astrology… until it says my sign is the best sign then i’ll be like “this is so true” — lin daddy era (@iicflrryy) March 12, 2022

Though sometimes they take things a little too seriously…

Stages of Studying Astrology: -“Astrology is probably not real, but I’ll learn about it.”

-“Wait…is astrology real?”

-“Whoa! Astrology is real!”

-“F#ck. Astrology is real.”

-“Can astrology please not be real?”

-“Oh Saturn, I beseech thee, accept my humble petition…” — Durgadas Allon Duriel, LCSW, pragmatic Neptunian (@DurgadasADuriel) March 16, 2022

ask me about astrology and i become the most annoying person ever lmaooo — 🌻 cris⁷ 🌻 (@jeondoes) March 17, 2022

I’m just consistently floored by how well astrology works. Like ??? The planets DO that ??? And we understand it ?? And most of society thinks we’re out of our minds but we kind of know the secret code to the universe… like this shit is ACTUALLY mind blowing. — kira ryberg (@kirastrology) March 17, 2022

When that happens, you really can’t help but poke a little fun.

since y’all know a lot about astrology, where’s the samsung galaxy located? — ANDHI (@shimandhi) March 17, 2022

I mostly use astrology to figure out why I’m weeping on any given day. and why my cat is yelling at me — ehm rising; epiphyte (@epiphyte_around) March 12, 2022

is there an astrology thing going on rn i can blame my poor mental health on? — steph 🙂 (@stephisnotkooI) March 17, 2022

Astrology is so complicated it’s like why not just learn science? — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) January 29, 2022

But all jokes aside, did a good horoscope ever hurt anyone?

Astrology is the best icebreaker I’ve ever had available to me. — ✡︎ תעלמות ☯︎ (@taalumot) March 15, 2022

my day has been so unusually good today that I actually checked my horoscope for an explanation — Tejashree (@earth2tj) March 16, 2022

I wish I believed in horoscopes you guys all seem like you’re having such a good time — 🌚 🧙‍♂️🦷卄€คт 👽🧚‍♂️🦝 (@im_heat) March 15, 2022

PS: In case we’ve piqued your interest, have you checked out your March horoscope yet?