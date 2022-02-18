fbpx
LifestyleHumour

I’m a successful and single 34-year-old, why can’t I find a man?

By Indian Link
0
(Source: Canva)
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Dear Auntyji

I occasionally read your column for the fun of it – and I thought I would submit my problem to get your thoughts. I’m 34 and work as an executive assistant at a small firm. People tell me I’m good-looking but I still haven’t found a man to marry. All I want in this life is to get married to a man who loves me, stay at home and raise kids and live happily ever after. Is this such a bad dream to have?  I have met many men, but none of them turns out to be my forever guy. I want to have a spark with my future husband, and when I meet these potential suitors, if I don’t get a spark straight away, I tend to reject them. I am tired of doing everything on my own, Auntyji, life is so hard. I just wish I had a husband who could help me. Are you able to offer me some advice? I would like a tall, handsome husband who has a really good job and is well settled and would be happy with a stay-at-home wife. And I want him to love me and for us to have that special spark. Where can I find such a husband?

Auntyji says

Are you for real, bekaar aurat? You leave me speechless with your demands. So you want a husband who is handsome and loving and rich – but what are you bringing to the relationship other than giving him aulad? You say you expect an immediate spark. Is your future husband supposed to be an electron that would spark in the mere presence of your highness? I am at a loss for what advice to give a jahil like you. You are single probably because you think that none of the nice men you meet are good enough for you. You are placing impossible demands on prospective suitors. Marriage is more than all that – and so you actually don’t deserve to be married. You are single because that’s what you get for being so picky. Good you rejected all those guys, because none of them deserved a budtehzeeb like you for a wife. Here’s my advice to you. Update your perspective of what marriage means. Understand first what you bring into a relationship, and learn how to be a good partner.

READ ALSO: Ask Auntyji: on questionable Bollywood lyrics

- Advertisement -
Previous articleREVIEW: A Thursday (Disney + Hotstar)
Next article‘Love is Blind’ 2: social media’s torn up over Abhishek and Deepti
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

indian books about love

Love and its recent Indian literary manifestations

Indian Link - 0
  Love is the most cherished, yet complex, not to mention a much misunderstood, human emotion. It can make one person break out in song...

Tamil Nadu makes it illegal for police to harass LGBTQIA+ people

Indian Link - 0
  Tamil Nadu has just amended its Police Conduct legislation which regulates its police force to include a clause banning the harassment of LGBTQIA+ people....
tonka melbourne

Five Indian restaurants in this year’s Chef Hat Awards

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Five Indian restaurants - three from Melbourne and two from Sydney - have featured in this year’s Australian Good Food Guide (AGFG) Chef Hat...
deepti vempati and abhishek chatterjee

‘Love is Blind’ 2: social media’s torn up over Abhishek and...

Indian Link - 0
  After a hugely popular first season in 2020, Netflix’s hit dating show Love Is Blind returned to our screens last week. This time, it included...

I’m a successful and single 34-year-old, why can’t I find a...

Indian Link - 0
  Dear Auntyji I occasionally read your column for the fun of it - and I thought I would submit my problem to get your thoughts....


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020