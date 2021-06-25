fbpx
Friday, June 25, 2021
Watch: Aussies reacting to Om Shanti Om

By Indian Link
Aussie reactions to 'Om Shanti Om'

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

‘Om Shanti Om’ the classic Bollywood movie renowned for its two hour long plot with numerous dance numbers topped with spicy drama.

Check out two Aussies hilarious voiceover interpretation of what’s going on in the movie.

Their reactions share apparently the fighting scenes matched WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and saving a damsel in distress with a plastic pot plant was probably not the best choice of action for a hero.

Of course SRK’s acting was commended too! Can’t lie anyone would hire him.

The most common catchphrase through this cinematic experience from our audience was “Ï’m so confused”; let’s be real, we all were when we first watched it- Indian or not.

Watch the full video by Buzzfeed Oz here:

 

WATCH ALSO:WATCH: Aussies try Indian sweets for the first time

Indian Link

