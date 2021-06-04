fbpx
Saturday, June 5, 2021
Gucci kaftan for $3,500 has Indian Twitter trolling

Indian Link
By Indian Link
The Gucci kaftan.
The Gucci kaftan. Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

An ensemble now on sale by the global fashion house Gucci described as a “floral embroidery organic linen kaftan” labelled at $3,500 USD (Rupees 2,52,000) has caught the eye of Indians on Twitter. Whether it was the price or the design, desi users had much to say about the ensemble and posted multiple tweets trolling Gucci.

The Italian luxury fashion brand has been on a roll over the past few years, making it to the top five list of most valuable global luxury brands in 2020, only fourth to fashion houses Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermes. It is said that Gucci valued at about 27.2 billion USD in 2020 and has become the largest brand owned by parent company, Kering Group.

But even this wasn’t enough to stop the brand from becoming Indian twitter’s latest target.

One user wrote, “You’ll literally get fifty kurtas like this in wholesale for less than 1.5k”, while another said, “Sarojini Nagar se 250rs Mai milega dost (you can buy it in Sarojini Nagar for Rupees 250 (about $4 USD)”.

The price of the kaftans released by Gucci range from $2,100 -$3,500 USD, which is about Rs 1.5 to 2.5 lakh in Indian currency.

This particular kaftan on the brand’s website has been described as, “Crafted from organic linen, this kaftan is enriched with floral embroidery and self-tile tassels. First introduced as part of Gucci’s 1996 collection, the kaftan continues to be an integral part of the House aesthetic while evolving in new materials and modern details. Unexpected layering with tracksuit pieces define a whole new way to interpret the garment, giving it a surprising twist.”

Indians who trolled the brand on Twitter believe the fashion house has been inspired by Indian sensibilities and that this range of kaftans has a striking resemblance with traditional Indian embroidered kurtas that are commonly worn by everyone. And the exorbitant price didn’t sit well with the Twitterati either.

According to Gucci, the outfit made of linen and silk fabric with floral embroidery, prints and tassels was originally part of its 1996 collection.

The haute fashion label is been known for its innovation and popularity, its designs appeal to a global audience and as such is only inevitable that elements from various cultures feature in its repertoire. The fashion house offers everything from accessories, handbags, footwear and clothes to make-up and fragrances that are high-quality and timeless to markets that span continents.

Whether it’s a case of cultural appropriation or commonplace inspiration which is but natural in design, the Indian Twitter users are making it a point to make their opinions known.

Here are some more reactions:

What did you think about the kaftan?

From IANS reports

READ ALSO: Dress to impress: How to ace your Zoom fashion game

