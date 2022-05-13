Auntyji: Seeing it in black and white

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dear Auntyji

You are fairly blunt in some of your comments and advice, and I suspect you won’t mind if I do the same with you. I am beginning to suspect that you may be a latent racist. Your comments about White people – do you think they are the right thing to do in the spirit of

harmony? Wouldn’t it be better if we didn’t look at our differences and instead chose to focus on our similarities? And is it necessary that you make White people the “others”? How are you making this world more connected if you focus on White people and their supposed failings? I look forward to your candid responses.

Auntyji says

Oh, candid you want, haan? Candid you will get. Let’s start with your allegation of racism based on my making comments about White people (the British in particular). I would like to declare that I peddle in stereotypes, because as we all know, stereotypes save time. But my starting point really should be that I am a scold to all peoples everywhere. I don’t discriminate on the basis of race or nationality – unless it’s pertinent and makes sense. I

challenge you to find any response of mine where I say something about the Japanese or Norwegians or even Papua New Guineans. And you know why? Because the Norwegians did not take the Koh-i-Noor diamond under suspect conditions and then singularly failed to give it back. The Japanese did not denude an ancient country with a rich culture and heritage of its resources, including its people. No. It was under Pax Britannia that all this happened and much more, and I am well within my rights to point all this out. I am simply highlighting the injustices of history and if I choose to make a point – somewhat crudely – through the nationality of the reader who writes in with a question, then so be it.

And another thing: it’s budtehzeeb log like you who insist that we shouldn’t look at differences and only see the similarities. Really? This is your pseudo intellectual perspective? Allow me to enlighten you, bewakuf. When we see people’s differences, we can seek to understand them better. When we see how different they are, only then can we understand how similar we are. When we learn that White people celebrate Christmas, we can see that just like us at Diwali or Eid, it’s about family. If we only strive to look at similarities, we will miss the opportunity to learn something new about other people. We will miss an opportunity for a connection. And as for being a racist. How am I a racist if

I want the Koh-i-Noor back? If I am a racist, then you, sir, are an ignoramus. Take it and go.

