Tuesday, December 29, 2020
How to choose the right colours to jazz up your home

A guide to choosing the right colours to show off your personality and spruce up your design.

Indian Link
Indian Link
How to choose the right colour palette and jazz up your space
Source: IANS

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Choosing the right colour palette for your home, paint or otherwise, may seem like a simple task but in reality, it can be incredibly daunting. Worry not – we’re here to break down the process and see how you can choose a colour palette that best suits your personality and style.

Choosing the colours

You can take the help of the colour wheel to decide what colours you want in your house. Basically, there are three types of colours:

Primary: Red, Blue, Yellow.

Secondary: Orange, Green, Purple. These are prepared by mixing equal parts of any two primary colours.

Tertiary: These are prepared by mixing different parts of primary and secondary colours and can have infinitely different hues.

pantone color wheel
Source: Unsplash

Creating a colour scheme

The colour scheme that you choose for your house must reflect your personality. There are four basic colour schemes that you can play around with.

Monochromatic: As the name suggests, you get to use different values of the same colour. For example, you can paint your ceiling midnight blue and your walls sky blue.

Analogous: This scheme uses colours that are placed next to each other on the colour wheel. For example, yellow can be used with green or orange, or blue can be used with green or purple. This is one of the best ways of creating a vibrant, yet soothing palette.

Contrast: This scheme is great for introducing energy into your palette. You can use contrasting colours like yellow-orange, green-blue, or red-purple to create depth.

Complementary: This scheme utilizes two colours that are placed opposite on the colour wheel, say red and green, to create drama and energy.

What to consider while choosing your colour palette

  • If this is the first time that you’re choosing the palette, go for a contrasting theme. Something dark paired with something light. That’s a theme you can’t go wrong with.
  • If you want your home to exude serenity, go for soft, pastel hues. But if you want some energy in your home then you should pick vibrant colours like Yellow and Red.
  • Also, it isn’t necessary that you put your colours on the walls. You can keep your walls neutral and use your furnishings and accessories to showcase colours.
  • Pay attention to the lighting in your house and choose the colours accordingly as it can alter the entire feel of the colours.

Source: IANS

How to go about painting your home

You can start by selecting a colour that you like, say blue. Then you can examine different shades of green. Let’s say you like two shades — one with a grey undertone and one with a blue undertone. You can then use these colours in two different areas — say kitchen and living room. To join these two areas, you can use a common neutral colour for the ceilings.

More than anything, the process of painting your home should be enjoyable and not stressful. By following these guidelines, you can definitely make it easier for yourself to decide the right palette for your home, but you must remember that these are just guidelines. In the end, it’s your house and therefore, your call. Break the rules if you want. What matters the most is that you should be happy with the way your place looks.

IANS

Indian Link
Indian Link

