Holiday pet care: Keep your pets happy and healthy this festive season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The holidays are a wonderful time to spend with family and friends, but for our pets, it can be a stressful time of change. There will be more noises and visitors, as well as new objects and smells. Here’s how to keep your pet safe and healthy during the festive season.

Keep decorations out of reach

If you are decorating your home with festive cheer, try to keep baubles and tinsel out of reach of your pets as they can pose a risk to their health if ingested.

Flashing or shiny ornaments can be mistaken by pets as fun new toys, so please be mindful of where decorations are placed. Avoid having candy canes or chocolate on display and securely attach larger decorations, such as Christmas trees, to the wall to prevent them from tipping over and injuring your pet. Holiday Pet Care

Keep calm

Exercise your pet before any guests arrive to help prevent any anxiety. Also ensure that your pets have a calm and quiet spot to go to away from the noise, complete with their own water and food source.

Avoid fireworks

This advice also applies to fireworks displays as animals can be injured by trying to flee from the loud noises. Stay at home with your pet if you can and before the fireworks do some training, play or exercise, as an animal that has had its needs for enrichment met will able to cope better.

Food for thought

The holidays may be the time of giving but please resist the puppy dog eyes at the dinner table as many foods we consume at this time can be toxic, or even fatal, to the pets we love. Holiday Pet Care

“Small quantities of some lean cooked meat can be given as a treat if your pet has no dietary sensitivities but always avoid feeding cooked bones as they can easily splinter and cause injury to your pet”, said RSPCA NSW Chief Veterinarian Dr. Liz Arnott.

“No holiday is complete without having a holiday emergency plan, this includes knowing your veterinarian’s holiday hours, the location of your nearest emergency clinic and keeping a first-aid kit for your pet on hand, and the security of knowing your pets microchip details are up to date should they manage to stray”.

Visit the RSPCA NSW for more healthy pet tips and for RSPCA NSW holiday opening hours.

