fbpx
Lifestyle

GPS artist Pravin Xeona: finding shapes and designs in Melbourne’s streets

How a creative new hobby helps this cyclist stay fit while exploring his city.

Rhea L Nath
By Rhea L Nath
0
PRAVIN XEONA GPS ARTIST
Melbourne's Pravin Xeona
Reading Time: 4 minutes

 

During Melbourne’s lockdown in 2020, local Pravin Xeona found an interesting outlet to ‘stay sane’: mapping Melbourne’s streets on his bicycle.

These pre-planned routes took the shapes of an elephant, a guitar, the Google T-Rex, and even video game character Mario.

“I’ve been cycling since I was a child. It’s a form of exercise that I’ve always enjoyed,” Pravin told Indian Link. “Then a few years ago, I came across this video on the Global Cycling Network’s YouTube channel by a British GPS artist and I knew I wanted to try it out.”

Finding Melbourne’s extensive network of alleys and laneways to be the perfect canvas, the then-international student of RMIT University began his GPS designs.

“I look for inspirations at other people’s artwork. Then when I have an idea in mind, I look at the map of Melbourne to see if it’s possible to execute,” he explained. “Sometimes I’ll be halfway through a route and hit a roadblock and have to change course entirely or give up on this design.”

READ MORE: Working from home: Exercises to improve your posture

pravin xeona
Source: supplied

He says it takes him around 2-3 hours to thoroughly plan his route.

“I take a screenshot and then use my tablet to plot out the route visually,” Pravin added.

Now no longer limited by a 5-kilometre lockdown radius, the 29-year-old has gotten to work exploring more parts of the city. To date, he’s successfully completed around 18 designs.

His GPS artwork of a kangaroo has been particularly well received, having been shared by ABC Melbourne on social media and executed by a few other GPS artists. (Like many others, Pravin routinely shares his routes on platforms like Komoot for others to try out.)

Source: @s.art.va / Instagram

READ MORE: This Indian senior wakes at 4 am every day. To do her Wordle.

His most recent GPS artwork is the traditional snake boat of Kerala, an ode to his home state in India. It took more than 4 hours to complete and spanned around 86 kilometres.

“I’d say my longest design has been around 85, 86 kilometres. Sometimes I divide this between days and merge the routes to get the design,” he said.

Another fascinating design saw him collaborating with German artist Christian Ohantel for a ‘GPS route swap’ across continents. Pravin drew an eagle, to be executed by Ohantel in Munich, while he received a dingo design to be executed in Melbourne.

gps collab pravin xeona and christian ohantel
Source: @s.art.va / Instagram

GPS art, while not new, has been taking off on social media platforms in the last few years. Some artists, like Pravin, complete the designs on their bicycles while others may run or jog the route.

They use platforms like Strava or MapMyRun to execute the design, either completing it in one single shot (keeping in mind that a single wrong turn could ruin their design) or by using a start/stop technique.

“It can be considered cheating, but I only care about the drawing,” Pravin noted.

Lockdowns around the world also caused a rise in a subset of GPS art called ‘burbing’ wherein locals explore every road of a particular suburb. In November last year, Pravin rode every single street in Fitzroy.

And despite the many sceptics of Indian roadworks, GPS artist is also gaining prominence in India through artists like Vikas Ruparelia of Bangalore and Amol Wadhwani of Indore.

READ MORE: Driving forward: An ode to my (super) mum

covid vaccination GPS design
Pravin’s ‘Get Jabbed’ design for COVID vaccination uptake in 2021. Source: @s.art.va / Instagram

“GPS art is a really fun way to stay fit while being creative!” Pravin grinned. “I often post my designs on the Melbourne sub-reddit and people comment that it looks hard, but really, it’s something anyone can do. Trust me, I don’t have any artistic skills. It just takes some planning.”

In fact, that’s his advice for anyone looking to get started.

“I’d say the hardest part is starting out. But once you have a plan, have a route in mind and hit the road, it gets easier,” he said.

READ MORE: The cup that cheers: Exciting chai revivals in Sydney and Melbourne

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNSW Premier Dominic Perrottet prepares for India
Rhea L Nath
Rhea L Nath
Rhea L Nath is a writer, editor, and content creator based in Sydney. In 2021, she was the winner of the Alan Knight Student Award (NSW Premier's Multicultural Communications Awards)

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NSW Premier

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet prepares for India

Indian Link - 0
  NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is off to India this week, heading a trade mission there after Japan and Korea. The news comes even as Western...

REVIEW: My Dear Bhootham

Indian Link - 0
  Director N. Ragavan, who made the highly enjoyable 'Manja Pai', returns this time with a fantasy film for kids. Not only is the film...

REVIEW: Gargi

Indian Link - 0
  Director Gautham Ramachandran's 'Gargi' is a fantastic court room drama that shines the light on several important issues plaguing the society today, including the...

The cup that cheers: Exciting chai revivals in Sydney and Melbourne

Indian Link - 0
  Move over, vanilla chai, chai latte and dirty chai. The old chai like we always knew it, is new again. With a mushrooming of chai...

Sri Lanka’s crisis is not just about the economy, but a...

Indian Link - 0
  Sri Lanka is in the grip of an economic, political and humanitarian crisis. In a remarkable display of anger on Saturday, thousands of protesters disregarded...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020