fbpx
LifestyleFood

Woolworths helps customers celebrate Diwali with expanded South Asian product range

By Indian Link
0
woolies products
Source: supplied
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Diwali preparations are now made easier and more convenient with special South Asian products available in selected Woolworths stores across the country.

Diwali occupies an unparalleled place in the hearts of people and Woolworths has embraced the importance of the role food plays during Diwali by offering tailored products for the South Asian community, available in over 200 stores nationally and also online.

The range of products includes snacks, spices, rice, atta flour and other cooking ingredients to help create flavourful special dishes during the festive period. These specially sourced products not only offer popular food items, but also provide great convenience to the South Asian community in Australia to help them prepare for the Diwali celebrations.

Woolworths is offering special prices on key household ingredients such as Dhara Sunflower Oil, a range of Maharajah’s Choice spices, Kushi Juices, Amul White Ghee and a range of Katoomba Ingredients, used in everyday cooking.

In this week’s catalogue, customers will find Riviana Basmati Rice 5kg bags half price, down to $9.50 each, and savings across selected Patak’s products including Mini Pappadums, Curry Paste and Simmer Sauce.

Woolworths Commercial Director for Grocery Food Ewan Shearer said; “We understand Diwali is an important time for family gatherings, celebration and great food. Our teams have been working hard to expand our South Asian product range and ensure customers have all the ingredients and products they need to celebrate.

“For Diwali, we have the right variety of local and international products offering great value to help our customers during their busy preparations leading into the Diwali festivities.

“On behalf of Woolworths, I would like to wish the entire community a very happy Diwali.”

For more information on Woolworths stores that stock the Diwali range and recipe ideas, visit www.woolworths.com.au/diwali and for this week’s catalogue, visit https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/catalogue.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBharti Shahani, 22, declared brain dead after Astroworld tragedy
Next articleKids under 5 exempt from testing in India’s new intl arrivals guidelines
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...

Latest News

A walk after dinner: An aid to digestion?

Indian Link - 0
  Growing up in India, it was a ritual for our parents to step out for a walk after dinner. They said it helped ‘improve digestion'. Is...
CHILD AT AIRPORT

Kids under 5 exempt from testing in India’s new intl arrivals...

Indian Link - 0
  Children under 5 years of age have been exempted from both pre- and post-arrival Covid testing in the new guidelines for international travellers issued...
woolies products

Woolworths helps customers celebrate Diwali with expanded South Asian product range

Indian Link - 0
  Diwali preparations are now made easier and more convenient with special South Asian products available in selected Woolworths stores across the country. Diwali occupies an...
bharti shahani

Bharti Shahani, 22, declared brain dead after Astroworld tragedy

Indian Link - 0
  22-year-old Bharti Shahani, a student at Texas A&M University, has been declared brain dead after suffering injuries in the crowd surge at Travis Scott’s...
Mihir Metkar, the Indian-origin scientist from Pune has been named a 'primary contributor' in inventing the Moderna vaccine. Source IANS/ Wikimedia Commons

Scientist Mihir Metkar named primary contributor in invention of Moderna vaccine

Indian Link - 0
  A scientist of Indian origin has been identified by Moderna as the primary contributor to its Covid-19 vaccine. A filing by the company for...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020