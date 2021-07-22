fbpx
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Winter vanilla treats: sweet AND savoury recipes

By Indian Link
0
shepherds pie
Source: Canva

Reading Time: 3 minutes

This winter season try some super easy recipes, vanilla fanatics this one is for you! We have one for the sweet tooth and another to reframe your savoury cravings. The lentil Shepherd pie and ever fruity pancakes are great brunch options for you and loved ones.

Lentil Shepherd’s Pie with vanilla mash

Serving size: 3-4 people

For the filling

  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 can lentils
  • 1 carrot
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas
  • 1 cup veggie stock
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • Salt & Pepper

For the mash potato:

  • 4 large potatoes
  • 1 cup Califia Farms unsweetened vanilla almond milk
  • 2 tbsp plant-based butter
  • 1 tbsp nutritional yeast

Preheat oven to 180 degrees celsius.

Bring a large pot of water to the boil. Add chopped potatoes and boil until soft and tender.

While boiling the potatoes, in a separate pan heat the olive oil at a medium heat. Add the garlic and onion and cook for a couple of mins until fragrant.

Add the chopped carrot and peas and cook for a further 4 to 5 mins to soften the veggies. Add the drained lentils, the tomato paste and veggie stock. Stir together.

Season with the oregano, salt & pepper. Reduce heat to a low and cook for a further 10 mins.

Once the potatoes are very soft, drain and transfer to a bowl. Mash the potatoes to break them down.

Add the vanilla almond milk, plant-based butter, nutritional yeast, salt & pepper. Stir together until the potatoes are very creamy.

Transfer lentil mix into an oven-safe baking tray, smooth the top with the back of a spoon.

Add the mashed potatoes on top and smooth the top. Brush the top with extra butter or olive oil and bake for 20 mins.

After 20 mins, switch to broiling for a further 5-10 mins until the top starts to turn a golden brown. Remove from the oven and serve warm.

READ ALSO: Tomato soup/shorba recipe to keep you warm this winter

pancakes
Source: Canva

Raspberry, vanilla, coconut and passionfruit pancakes

Serving size: 4-6 people

  • 1 ¼ cups buckwheat flour
  • 1 cup coconut yoghurt
  • ¼ cup almond meal or desiccated coconut
  • 2 passionfruit
  • 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 punnet raspberries
  • Pinch ground cinnamon
  • 1/3 cup toasted coconut flakes
  • 1 cup Califia Farms unsweetened vanilla almond milk
  • Maple syrup to drizzle
  • 2 tbsp coconut oil
  • 1 tsp white vinegar (optional)
  • 1/3 cup maple syrup or coconut sugar
  • Zest 1 lemon

Add and mix through the almond milk, coconut oil, vinegar, if using, maple and lemon zest.

Heat a non-stick frying- pan over high heat and if you have one, place a love heart cutter in the pan.

Add a little oil to the pan and spoon in about ½ cup of pancake batter. Cook for about 2 minutes then carefully flip and cook for 2 minutes more.

If using the heart cutter, remove this before flipping the pancake. Repeat until all the mix has been cooked.

To serve, combine the yoghurt with the pulp of 1 passion fruit and spoon this over your pancakes then top with raspberries, coconut maple syrup and more passionfruit.

Recipes courtesy: Califia Farms.

READ ALSO: Easy Nutella dessert recipes

Previous articleAll you need to know about landscaping your new home
Next articleWin a free pizza every time Australia wins an Olympic medal
Indian Link

