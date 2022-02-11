Making Indian snacks using an air fryer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Let’s admit it, we all love to snack. And yet we know that snack-time is when our diet goes for a toss – whether it involves cheese and crackers or the ubiquitous ‘mixture’ of savoury Indian farsaan that we grew up with. Luckily, there is now a guilt-free way to enjoy snacks.

I am a fan of the air fryer, which has become an integral part of our cooking at our home. It is faster than the oven and much easier to use, and I wholeheartedly recommend it. Check out these snacks for chai time.

Air fried chana dal

Air Fried Chana Dal is a great way to have lentils on the go. It is low in calories, and perfect for TV time. Okay so it’s not exactly popcorn, but it is a great accompaniment for chai – or other beverage!

Ingredients

½ cup chana dal

1-1.5 teaspoon oil or ghee

Salt to taste

1 tsp chat masala powder

Method

Soak chana dal for 2-3 hours.

Add dal to boiling water. Let it cook until it comes to a boil again, and sieve.

Preheat the air fryer at 200 deg C for 10 mins.

Spread the dal on a crisping tray/parchment paper and cook for 2 mins.

Add oil and mix.

Cook for 8-10 mins at 200 deg C, stirring once or twice in between.

Once done, put into a bowl and chat masala and salt if you like.

Cool and store in airtight container.

Air fried chickpeas

Air Fried Chickpeas are perfect for tea-time. A low-calorie high-protein snack, these are great to nibble on while at work too.

Ingredients

1 cup chickpeas boiled/canned

1 tsp oil

½ tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste.

Method

Air fry the chickpeas for 7-8 mins at 200 degree C.

Take them out and gently toss them in oil

Air fry for a further 5-6 minutes until they are crisp.

Mix spices as per taste. Store in a clean dry jar.

Air fried methi mathri

Mathri (or matthi) is that savoury flaky biscuit that always conjures up childhood memories of afternoon teas, both summer and wintertime. When Mum served it with a tangy achaar and hot chai, it was a simple, earthy pleasure! It is typically deep-fried but I’ve learnt how to use the air fryer for a healthier version – the results are pretty close to the original.

Ingredients

¾ cup maida / plain flour

¼ cup oat flour (or plain flour or wholemeal flour atta)

1 tsp salt

½ cup water to knead

½ cup fresh methi (fenugreek) leaves, finely chopped

2 tbsp oil

Method

Add the oil to plain flour, oat flour and salt. Mix well to combine.

Knead a medium tight dough by adding all ingredients.

Take a small amount of dough and roll it into a big flatbread using a rolling pin. Use a cookie cutter to cut out circles or any desired shape.

Preheat the air fryer for 10 mins at 170 deg C.

Place the mathri in the basket. Cook for 12-13 mins at 170 deg C. Spray oil once and flip so that it is cooked evenly on all sides and is golden brown.

Cool and store in a clean dry jar.

