Saturday, April 17, 2021
Tikka talk: 3 scrumptious veg patty recipes

By Gaurav Masand
buckwheat cutlets
Photo by: Gaurav Masand

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

We are in the midst of Chaitra Navratri (13-21 April), a Hindu festival of prayer and fast. As a cook, I relate this time to the out-of-the-ordinary dishes that are prepared this time of year. Most people eat once a day, choosing vegetarian and gluten-free meals. Here are some easy Navratri recipes for tikkis (patties) – they could go down well as a meal during a busy week.

If you’re not fussed about gluten, you could use these recipes for your veggie burgers.

Tip: For best results, make the patties on a heavy cast-iron pan.

Buckwheat Cutlets

I remember buckwheat tikkis or kuttu ki tikki as a great after-school snack. A great source of iron, protein and amino acids, buckwheat continues to be a favourite staple in my vegetarian family.

  • ½ cup buckwheat or kuttu
  • 2 medium sized potatoes, boiled and peeled
  • 1-inch piece ginger, grated
  • 1-2 green chillies, chopped
  • ¼ cup mint leaves, finely chopped
  • ½ tbsp dried mango powder or amchur
  • Oil for cooking
  • Salt to taste

Soak buckwheat in water and boil it with enough water until soft. Drain excess water.

Mix cooked buckwheat with boiled potatoes, spices and mint.

Make small patties out of the mixture.

Heat oil in a pan.

Cook patties on low/medium flame until light brown on both sides.

Serve hot with mint or date chutney.

raw banana cutlets
Photo by: Gaurav Masand

Green Banana Cutlets

Typically, green bananas are great for chips, but if you’re on a health trip, these patties might be the better option.

  • 2 raw bananas
  • 1 large potato, boiled and peeled
  • ½ tbsp dried mango powder/amchur
  • 1 green chilli chopped
  • 1-inch piece ginger, grated
  • Salt to taste
  • Oil for cooking

Steam the raw banana for 10-15 minutes or until soft. Peel when cool.

Pulse all ingredients in a food processor for 30 seconds.

Make small patties out of the mix.

Heat oil in a heavy bottom pan.

Cook patties on low/medium flame until light brown on both sides.

Serve hot with mint or date chutney.

date chutney
Photo by: Gaurav Masand

Date Chutney

Date chutney is an easy dip to go with patties, samosas and pakoras. It is an easy condiment to make and can be stored in the refrigerator for about a week. Since dates are a good source of iron, date chutney can be a healthy swap for tomato sauce.

  • ½ cup pitted dates
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp tamarind pulp or 2 tsp dried mango powder (amchur)
  • ½ tsp sugar/jaggery
  • ½ tsp chaat masala (optional)
  • ½ tsp red chilli powder(optional)

Chop dates into small pieces.

Bring water to boil on a saucepan and add dates and salt.

Stir repeatedly till you see it forming a sticky mixture with dense consistency. You can add some water if you find it too gooey.

Add dried mango powder, chaat masala and let cool.

Blend it to make a smooth puree. Strain if required.

Store in a dry bottle in the refrigerator.

Gaurav Masand
IT professional by mind, photographer by heart. Loves travel and food photography. Blogs at secondrecipe.com

