10 must-try Ramadan specials in Sydney and Melbourne

If you’ve already been to the Lakemba Night Markets and are looking for new iftar spots, we’ve got you covered! Across Sydney and Melbourne, there’s a diverse line-up of restaurants offering unique Ramadan deals and buffets ranging from outdoor burger grills to hand pulled noodles.

Sydney

1915 Lanzhou Beef Noodles (Burwood and World Square)

This is perhaps Sydney’s best kept secret! Not only do you get delicious food, but a noodle-pulling show as well. When you enter Beef Lanzhou, you are immediately hit with rich aromas wafting from their giant pots of simmering beef soup. The star of the show is the famous hand pulled noodles that are made to your desired thickness. During Ramadan, they give out free dates at the Burwood and World Square locations.

Timings: 11 AM to 9 PM

Price per person: $15

Armani Restaurant (Parramatta)

For a bit of glamour, head into Armani Restaurant for their snazzy buffet iftar. A feast for your eyes as well as your taste buds, you’ll be tantalised by the selection of prawn cocktails, meats, seafoods, salads and drinks. It’s a popular spot in Parramatta for families, so reserve your table for a feast fit for royalty.

Timings: 6 AM to 12 AM

Price per person: $90 for adults, $50 for kids

Al Aseel (Alexandria, Greenacre, Bankstown, Castle Hill, Penrith, Wollongong)

One of the most highly rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Sydney, Al Aseel is offering an Iftar Feast full of Lebanese deliciousness. You’ll be getting entree’s of dates and soup, followed by a spread of mezza and salads including kibbe, dips, fatoush, sambusek and shish tawouk for mains. There’s also a special dish of the day!

Timings: 11 AM to 10 PM

Price per person: $60

Himalaya (Granville, Penrith, Liverpool, Surry Hills, Randwick, Rockdale, Five Dock)

For a taste of authentic Pakistani and Indian cuisine, head to this local favourite for their Iftar buffet. In their own words, it’s the “Best Iftar in Sydney” and if you look at their food, it’s pretty convincing. Himalaya is popular with those looking for delicious Pakistani food with all the staples such as biryani, naan and korma with 5 locations across Sydney.

Timings: Varies between locations

Price per person: $35, half price for kids under 10

Suhhtan Bakery (Regents Park)

Whether it’s seher or iftar, sometimes all you need is a juicy burger to satiate your hunger. Alongside their menu of cheesy pizzas and delectable manoosh, they are also serving up freshly grilled camel and wagyu burgers in Ramadan. Whether you’re breaking fast or the 3 AM craving hits, get your fix.

Timings: 24/7 during Ramadan

Melbourne

1.Rashays (Broadmeadows)

For an all you can eat Ramadan ‘family feast’, reserve a table for your friends and family at Rashays Broadmeadows to break your fast. Their Ramadan buffet special includes the Rashays favourites, such as the famous chicken schnitzel, pizzas, steaks and pastas. Reservations are essential, don’t miss out on this line-up!

Timings: 8 AM to 10 PM

Price per person: $49 for adults, $27 for kids 12 and under

Burgetory (8 locations)

This famous burger joint is offering Iftar meals during Ramadan for just you, or for two across their 8 locations. The single meal includes a date, your choice of burger, fries, a drink and a baklava to end the meal on a sweet note. Double it, and you have two of each for you and a loved one.

Timings: 11 AM to 12 AM

Price: $22 for one, $40 for 2

Lux Afghan Kebab (Werribee)

Afghan’s take their kebabs seriously, and Lux Afghan Kebab delivers. Every Thursday from 6 to 8 pm is an iftar buffet featuring charcoal goodness. Lux Afghan Kebab is providing dine-in and takeaway packs for 2 or 4 during Ramadan, so you can still enjoy it when you’re feeling lazy at home. The packs include lamb shanks, fragrant rice, mince stuffed manti and of course, grilled kebabs.

Timings: 4 PM to 9 PM on weekdays, 12 PM to 9 PM on weekends

Price per person for buffet: $30 for adults, $15 for kids under 10 and free for kids under 5

Price of packs: $69 for 4 people and $45 for 2 people

Ziyka (Carlton)

Ziyka in Urdu translates to delicious, and so this desi restaurant is aptly named. Nestled on the eat street of Carlton, Ziyka is offering a vast Ramadan buffet to celebrate the month. It’s featuring some serious goodness such as korma, samosa, gulab jamun, chicken tikka and so much more. For $40 per person, you’ll be getting a true South Asian feast.

Timings: 5:30 PM to 12:30 AM

Price per person: $40

Lazzat Kadah (Coburg)

Lazzat Kadah is a desi restaurant for most of the year, and becomes international during its Ramadan buffet from Thursday to Sunday. You’ll be travelling the world with minestrone soup, dahl, hummus, tandoori chicken, corn dogs and even fairy bread. It doesn’t stop there, for all you sweet-tooths the dessert menu is a whopper featuring halva, pavlova, mousse, rice puddings, barfi, cheesecake and the list goes on. This is an experience you won’t want to miss – reservations are necessary so save your spot.

Timings: 5:30 PM to 10:30 PM

Price per person: $40 for adults, $25 for kids and children under 3 eat free