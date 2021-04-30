fbpx
Saturday, May 1, 2021
Ramadan: Iftaar buffets and meals in Sydney and Melbourne

Iftaar meals and buffets in Sydney and Melbourne
Source: Canva

Reading Time: 5 minutes 

This Ramadan, we have your iftaar needs and cravings covered. Here’s a special list of traditional Indian, Pakistani, and Middle Eastern restaurants in Sydney and Melbourne hosting iftaar buffets along with some contemporary fast-food options too!

Sydney

Lal Qila (Darling Harbour)

Source: Facebook

Promising “flavourful nourishment” with a view, Lal Qila has become a trendy spot for iftar. Understandably, this Darling Harbour location is pretty popular with those working in the city, families, and young people looking to grab a delicious bite. To ensure your next spot, make a booking on their website – they seat up to 200 people every evening this Ramadan.

Timings: 1.00 PM – 7.00 PM

Pricing: $25.9 for kids between 4-10 years; $35.9 for adults

 

Student Biryani (Surry Hills and Auburn)

Source: Facebook

As if all-you-can-eat biryani was not a tempting thought already, Student Biryani is offering an iftar special buffet to meet those hunger pangs. Haleem, samosa, Rooh Afza, you name it they’re serving it up. (Alternatively, you can always opt for their special Iftar box that has all the goodies for $18.)

Iftaar Timings: 4.00 PM – 6.45 PM

Pricing: $28 for adults, $17 for children between 3 to 7 years

 

Lahori Dhaba (Punchbowl)

Source: Facebook

Bringing traditional Lahore cuisine to food lovers in Sydney, Lahori Dhaba has begun iftaar buffet on popular demand. Make a booking to avail their delicious treats like fruit chaat, mutton biryani, chicken korma, and much more. It’s a big hit with families!

Iftaar timings: 5.00 PM – 7.00 PM

Pricing: $15 for children between 5 to 12 years; $29.99 for adults

 

Volcano’s Steakhouse (Parramatta and Bankstown)

If you’re keen for a taste of something else for iftar, how about chicken wings, baba ganoush, and lamb stew? With their alternative menu of dips, salads, mains and a final course of brownies, Volcano’s Steakhouse might be a happily different experience than you’re used to. Keep in mind, though, that it’s only available on weekdays.

Source: Facebook

Iftaar timings: 5.15 PM – 9.00 PM

Pricing: $25 for children between 7 to 12 years; $49.99 for adults

 

Island Dreams Cafe (Lakemba)

On bustling Lakemba street, a very popular spot for iftar, here’s your spot to enjoy Christmas and Cocos Island cuisine. Snack on some turmeric squid, vegetable rissoles, or lamb bone soup at their buffet, only available on Fridays and Saturdays this Ramadan.

Source: Facebook

Iftaar timings: 5.30 PM – 8.00 PM

Pricing: $15 for children between 5 to 12 years, $29.99 for adults

 

Melbourne

Khabbay (Carlton North)

Khabbay is a great opportunity to enjoy fresh and tasty Pakistani Indian cuisine while you are in the city. Welcoming customers with good food and service, Khabbay has high ranking reviews from the South Asian community who sing praises of their charcoal barbeque dishes, UFF!

Khabbay indian pakistani resturant
Source: Facebook

Iftaar buffet timings: ends at 7.30 PM

Pricing: $20 for kids between 5-12 years; $35 for adults

 

Darbaar (Carlton)

Another Pakistani Indian restaurant in Carlton, Darbaar boasts its traditional dishes that include a variety of choices in BBQ and curries. The generous joint is also offering free sehar and iftaar meals to anyone struggling financially during the month of Ramadan, and free food to anyone who comes in after 8:30 PM.

darbaar indian pakistani restaurant iftaar buffet
Source: Facebook

Sehri buffet timings: 3.00 AM – 5.30 PM

Pricing: $12.99 for kids between 4-7 years; $18.99 for adults

Iftaar buffet timings: 5.30 PM – 8.30 PM

Pricing: $15.99 for kids between 4-7 years; $29.99 for adults

 

Mann-O-Salwa (Clayton and Glen Huntley)

This family-friendly diner features delicious Pakistani cuisine with aromatic savouries and seasonally inspired small plates. Mann-O-Salwa promotes the taste of simplicity!

Source: Man O Salwa

This Ramadan, the eatery is providing free iftaar platters after 5:30 pm. The platter includes samosas, spring rolls, pakodas, channa chaat, fruit chaat, and Rooh Afza. Call them to book beforehand, this diner seats up to 60-80 guests.

 

Arabesque (CBD)

With a relaxed and casual atmosphere in the city, Arabesque is the perfect place to come and meet friends, have a coffee and enjoy one of Melbourne’s most authentic Jordanian and Middle Eastern restaurants. Enjoy the iftaar platter or indulge in some Mansaf (the national dish of Jordan) and Kanafeh!

Source: Facebook

Iftaar buffet timings: 5.00 PM – 7.00 PM

Pricing: $35 per head

Burgertory (8 locations)

This Lebanese fast-food station has all kinds of diet-friendly options from vegan burgers to gluten-free buns. Their bacon is actually made of halal beef rashers! Their iftaar meals include regular burger combos with chips and a drink but accompanied by a date to break your fast along with baklava. They have stores in Werribee, Footscray, Prahran, Black Rock, Braybrook, Niddrie, Kensington, and Bulleen.

Source: Facebook

Iftaar meal for 1: $22

Iftaar meal for 2: $40

 

With inputs from Tasneem Fidvi, Safwat Ali Khan and Firzad Ahmmed

Indian Link
Indian Link

