Thursday, July 22, 2021
Win a free pizza every time Australia wins an Olympic medal

By Indian Link
Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics that begin tomorrow, Pizza Hut has revealed a new offer that’s bound to reel us in: they’re giving away up to 285,000 large pizzas during the Games.

They kick things off with 5,000 free pizzas before the Opening Ceremony tomorrow, 23 July.

Then, on every day of the Olympic Games, there will be 1,000 free pizzas up for grabs.

Best of all? Every time an Australian athlete secures a medal in any event, extra pizzas will be added to the freebies tally for the next day. Gold medals earn 1,000 extra pies, silver earns 500 extra pies, and bronze medals secure 200 bonus pizzas.

Pizza Hut will also be giving out 5,000 free pizzas during the Closing Ceremony on 8 August.

WATCH: The official cheer song for Team India at Tokyo Olympics

olympic medal
Source: Canva

What do I need to do?

You’ll need to head to the ‘Podium for Pizzas’ website by Pizza Hut at 4 PM everyday to sign up for a voucher that will guarantee a free pizza that evening. It’s on a first come, first serve basis and you can only enter twice per day, so you’ll want to be quick.

The free voucher applies on the following flavours: barbecue meatlovers, pepperoni lovers, Hawaiian and cheese lovers, and super supreme.

One lucky winner may walk away with Pizza Hut’s Golden Ticket during the Games, which secures them a year’s supply of free pizzas.

If you’re the lucky winner that day, keep in mind that you’ll need to place your order before 11:59 PM or before your chosen store closes (whichever is earliest).

So what are you waiting for? Tune into the Olympic Games to find out how Australia’s faring… and enjoy with some delicious pizzas.

READ ALSO: Indian-origin athletes aim for gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Winter vanilla treats: sweet AND savoury recipes
Wildlife photographer Aditya Nair captures 'the essence of Africa'
Indian Link

