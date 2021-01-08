It’s a wrap: 4 delicious recipes to fuel your summer days

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s summertime in Australia and along with the rising temperature, it’s no surprise that many are opting for lighter meals to beat the heat. Might we recommend the mighty wrap? Full of flavour and packed with nutritious elements, a good wrap can be the perfect choice for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner.

Dietitian Susie Burrell recommends some quick-fix, delicious recipes that’ll keep you and your tummy happy through the day.

Scrambled egg, ham and sweet chili wrap

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Serves 2

1 tablespoon fat reduced mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce

Non-stick cooking spray

100g sliced salt reduced ham, coarsely chopped

4 eggs

2 tablespoons fat reduced milk

1 tablespoon finely sliced chives

ground black pepper

1/3 cup grated light tasty cheese

2 Helga’s Lower Carb Wholemeal Wraps

1 cup baby spinach leaves

Mix mayonnaise and chili sauce together in a bowl.

Spray a non-stick frying pan with cooking spray and bring to medium heat. Add ham and cook for 2 minutes.

Whisk together the eggs, chives, pepper and milk. Add to pan, reducing heat slightly, and cook for 2 minutes or until eggs are set around the edges.

Stir in the cheese and allow to set.

Heat wraps for 15 seconds in the microwave or until just warm. Fill with mayonnaise mixture, top with spinach, ham, and egg, and roll up.

Spicy chicken coleslaw wrap

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 6 minutes

Serves 2

1 teaspoon Mexican chili powder

2 teaspoons olive oil

250g chicken tenderloins

1 cup finely shredded red cabbage

1/2 cup grated carrot

1/2 small red apple, thinly sliced

3 green onions, finely sliced

2 Helga’s Traditional White Wraps

1/3 cup coriander leaves

3 tablespoons low fat coleslaw dressing

Mix chili powder and oil and apply coat on chicken.

Heat non-stick frying pan to medium heat. Cook chicken for 3-5 minutes on each side. Set aside.

Combine carrot, apple, cabbage, green onions, and coriander in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of dressings, and stir together.

Heat wraps in the microwave for 10 seconds until just warm, then top with remaining dressing, chicken, and coleslaw.

Add coriander leaves on top, then roll up to enclosure filling.

Grilled vegetable pesto wrap

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serves 2

1 tablespoon light Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon basil pesto

1/2 large red capsicum, cut into 4 thick strips

1 red onion, cut into thick wedges

150g peeled pumpkin, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 Helga’s Mixed Grain Wraps

1 1/2 cups baby rocket

75g goat’s cheese, crumbled

ground black pepper

Combine yoghurt and pesto.

Toss capsicum, pumpkin, onion and oil together in a bowl. Then cook over a medium heat grill for around 7 minutes, turning frequently. (The vegetables can also be cooked in a pan.)

Heat wraps in the microwave for 15 seconds, then roll together the pesto yoghurt, vegetables, cheese, and pepper.

BBQ Steak n’ onions wrap

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves 2

3 teaspoons olive oil

1 red onion, cut into wedges

1 teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

ground black pepper

250g Porterhouse steak (3 cm thick)

2 Helga’s Traditional White Wraps

2 tablespoons reduced fat aioli

2 cups shredded Iceberg lettuce leaves

1 tomato, coarsely chopped

2 teaspoons salt reduced barbecue sauce

Heat oil in a pan. Add onion and cook until softened.

Add sugar, pepper, and red wine and cook for 1 minute. Set aside.

After cleaning pan to re-use, bring to medium-high heat. Brush steak with oil and pepper, then cook on pan, turning occasionally. Cook for 8-10 minutes for medium rare.

Microwave wraps for 15 seconds or until warm. Spread with aoili, then top with lettuce, tomato, steak, onions, and barbecue sauce.

Roll up the wrap, leaving one end open.

Recipes and photos courtesy Helga’s.

