Healthy Diwali, Happy Diwali

Diwali 2021 is round the corner. This year has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. Let’s hope Diwali brings us new beginnings and renewed energies, as we emerge out of the pandemic.

Nonetheless this Diwali, coming on 4 Nov, will still be a less robust affair. At this time, the idea of a healthy and gentle Diwali must surely have crossed your minds. Let’s look at some healthy recipes here: traditional and modern, these recipes will still bring in the festive fervour.

Plenty of time for you to practice, before Diwali!

Air Fryer Mini Samosas

Deep-fried and filled with potatoes? No, try this healthier version stuffed with lentils, nuts and raisins. Bonus, it can be made a week ahead of Diwali.

For samosa pastry

2 cup plain flour/maida

3 tbsp semolina/sooji

1 cup water, chilled

3-4 tbsp ghee/oil

1 tsp caraway seeds/ajwain

Salt to taste

2-3 tbsp oil for brushing during baking

For stuffing

⅓ cup yellow mung dal soaked in water

⅓ cup chickpea flour/besan

6-7 almonds/cashews chopped

8-10 raisins

1.5 tsp red chilli powder

2.5 tsp dried mango powder/amchur

1 tbsp fennel seeds/saunf

1 tbsp garam masala

2.5 tsp sugar

2 tsp salt.

Instructions

For stuffing

Heat oil in pan. Drain the water from lentils and add them to the pan.

Add chickpea flour to the lentils once they soften.

Add all remaining ingredients for filling to the pan, except raisins.

Mix the spices along with the lentils and stir.

In a bowl, mix the cooked lentils along with chopped nuts raisins to make the filling.

For samosa pastry

Add all ingredients (except water) in a bowl to knead into a dough in the stand mixer.

Add ¾ cup water and start kneading, add few more tablespoons to get a semi hard dough.

Add extra flour as needed, to keep from sticking to hands and board.

Place the dough in a well-oiled vessel and cover with a cloth/plastic wrap for 15 minutes.

Take a small portion of it and roll into round shape.

Cut it in 2 equal halves, make a cone by sticking the edges with water.

Fill the stuffing and close the cone with water. Seal the edges with a fork.

Preheat the air fryer for 10 minutes.

Line up the samosas, bake for 20-25 mins at 180 deg C, brushing oil 3 times in between.

Allow to cool on rack. Store in air-tight container.

Bliss Balls

An Aussie laddu of sorts! These peanut butter cocoa flavoured balls are perfect to re-energize between meetings. You may use market based peanut butter if you like.

1 cup peanuts de-skinned and dry roasted (or ½ cup peanut butter)

1 cup dates, pitted

4 tbsp coconut flour/desiccated coconutd

4 tbsp raisins or dried berries

4 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder.

Instructions

Grind the peanuts in a coffee/spice grinder until it resembles a fine powder. Continue to pulse for short intervals till it gels together and oil is released.

Transfer to a food processor, add in all the other ingredients and pulse together.

Take a small portion of the mix and start binding in your hand.

Roll into balls.

Store in an air-tight container.

Puffed Rice Laddu

This laddu is vegan and gluten free. It takes less than 15 minutes to prepare and can be stored in an air-tight jar at room temperature.

1 cup jaggery/palm sugar

4 cup puffed rice/murmura

3 tsp coconut oil

1/2 tsp cardamom powder.

Instructions

Dry roast puffed rice in a pan for 10 minutes on low flame. Keep aside.

Now, add the oil, jaggery and cardamom to the pan. Melt it all on low flame.

The jaggery is ready when you put a drop in a small bowl of water and it turns hard. If it is soft, cook for few more minutes.

Then introduce the puffed rice and turn off the heat.

Mix well and shape into balls, using parchment paper if the mixture is too hot to handle. You can also set it in a greased tray and cut into squares.

Store in a clean dry jar.

