Happy holidays: 4 easy vegan recipes

Christmas star cookies

Serving size: 15 cookies

1 cup smooth peanut butter

1 cup coconut sugar (or sugar of choice)

1/3 cup vanilla almond milk

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1 cup plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 175⁰C. Line two large baking trays with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, add the peanut butter and sugar of choice. Using a spoon, mix until creamy. Stir in the vanilla almond milk and vanilla bean paste until combine. Add the flour, baking soda, ginger and cinnamon. Using your hands, knead the mixture and roll into a large ball.

On a floured work surface, using a rolling pin, roll out the dough ball into a 1cm thick rectangle. Using a star cookie cutter, create star shapes into the rolled dough. Carefully remove the stars and place onto the baking tray. Repeat this process with remaining dough.

Place in the oven and bake for 7-10 minutes or until crispy on the outside. Allow to cool completely before dusting over some icing sugar.

Summer vanilla berry wellness bowl

Serves 2

1 cup rolled oats

3 tbsp cacao powder

2 banana (mashed)

2 tbsp pure maple syrup

2 tbsp chia seeds

1 ½ cup vanilla almond milk

To serve

Fresh blueberries

Blackberries

Sliced banana

⅓ cup unsweetened granola

Peanut butter (to drizzle)

Add all oat mixture ingredients into a large bowl. Stir well. Divide mixture between two bowls or mason jars. Place into the fridge overnight.

When ready to serve, top with fresh blueberries, blackberries, sliced banana, unsweetened granola and a good drizzle of peanut butter.

Pina Colada smoothie

Serves 2

2 cups fresh or frozen pineapple pieces / chunks

Juice from 2 limes

1 cup pure coconut cream from a can

1 1/2 cups vanilla almond milk

Place all ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy, adding extra almond milk if the mixture is too thick from the frozen pineapple. Serve with fresh pineapple.

Vegan eggnog

Serves 3 to 4

1 bottle unsweetened vanilla almond milk

2 cinnamon sticks

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp mixed spice

For serving Cinnamon sticks and ground cinnamon

In a small pot combine the vanilla almond milk with the maple syrup, nutmeg and mixed spice. Stir gently on a low heat.

Add the cinnamon stick and continue to stir for 8-10 mins while the milk thickens up slightly.

Pour the mix into a jug and refrigerate overnight.

Once chilled the eggnog is ready to serve. You could enjoy it warm if you prefer but let it refrigerate overnight so the flavour deepens.

Sprinkle some extra cinnamon on top to serve.

Optional: Add a little rum or bourbon if you would like it with some liquor.

Recipes and pics: califiafarms.com.au.

