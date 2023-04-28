Forgotten Bengali dishes you must try!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Phuchkas. Macher jhol. Alur dom. A whole host of begun dishes. Luchi. Biryanis.

As a non-Bengali, you know of these Bengali dishes.

And what shall we say about the mishti – desserts. Rossogulla. Sandesh. Mishti doi. Patishapta. Yum…

And Kolkata street food – perhaps the best in India. Ghugni and Singara chat. Badam makha. Telebhaja. Masala Kochuri. Aloo kabli. Ghoti Gorom. And of course, the famous Kathi roll.

The Bengali foods listed below, though, are not novel. Instead, they are unknown: their exquisite, flavourful bowls have not yet made their way into the typical home kitchen.

But we bring them up here because they are pretty remarkable – these lesser-known or lost Bengali delicacies deserve a place of honour in your kitchen right now, since they smell so good!

Mochar Ghonto

Mochar Ghonto, a Bengali favourite for all celebrations, is created from infant banana leaves that have been picked, boiled, diced, then enthusiastically cooked with spices. Coconut has also recently been included in the dish. It tastes great when paired with biulir daal and steaming hot rice. Chilli enthusiasts will appreciate how fiery you can make it.

Thorer Chechki

Forget the potatoes and the vegetables; this dish is a game of banana stem that you might not be familiar with. The banana stem is cooked with some of the best spices one can get in a kitchen after being finely chopped and boiled. With the addition of chilies, coriander, and coarsely chopped coconut burrs, Thorer Chechki must be the next dish you prepare. When savoured, its raw crunch has a distinct fan base among Bengalis.

Doi Begun

It isn’t what you believe it to be. This meal that looks like Dahi vada is actually a slice of tender brinjal that has been passionately slathered with mustard sauce and yoghurt. Paach-phoron gives it a delicious taste and curry leaves plenty of awe. Doi Begun is cooked in liquid yoghurt and cream, which is why it is served in a bowl without any oil.

Dhokar Dalna

Dhokar Dalna is a delectable Bengali dish made of fried chana dal cakes that have been marinated, along with potato cubes, and then dipped in a rich sauce that contains cumin seeds, hing, bay leaf, ginger, and red chilli paste.

Doi Maach

Doi Maach is a hearty fish curry. Fish chunks are cooked in mild spices and yogurt, which has a calming flavour. Best served with simple white rice. Yummo.

