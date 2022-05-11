fbpx
LifestyleFood

Easy vegan soup recipes

Easy-to-make vegan soups packed with the goodness of vegetables

Gaurav Masand
By Gaurav Masand
0
Five bowls of soup
Source: Canva
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

Cold winter nights are here, and it’s soup time. Soups are comfort food for both your body and soul. Plus of course, you’ll spend less time in the kitchen, to give yourself a hearty meal that will see you to bed with your tummy full. The soups presented here are vegan and one-pot meals in themselves, and taste good with or without toasted bread.

Broccoli soup
Source: Canva

Broccoli soup
Broccoli is packed with nutrients – vitamins, minerals, bioactive compounds, antioxidants and fibre. It’s also an easy veggie to cook with. Here we make it the star of a winter soup. This vegan soup is made with nutritional yeast, a wonderful product you must try if you haven’t so far. It is known as the vegan alternative for cheese with a salty, nutty taste, and is great to use as a thickener.

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 20 mins

Ingredients
1/2 tbsp olive oil
1/4 cup onions, chopped
1-2 garlic cloves, chopped
1.5 cups broccoli florets (do not throw the broccoli stem)
1/2 medium potato, boiled
1 /2 tbsp vegan soup stock powder
1 cup water
1 tbsp nutritional yeast flakes (optional)
1/4 cup carrots
Salt to taste, grated thickly
Few drops lemon juice.

Instructions
Heat oil in a pan. Add chopped onions and garlic, along with salt. Stir for a few minutes. Now, add broccoli stems and let them cook for a few minutes.
Add chopped potatoes and stir.
Add half of the broccoli florets and mix well.
Now, add water, soup stock powder and let it come to a boil. Once the vegetables are soft, turn off the heat. Blend with a hand blender. After you blend, add nutritional yeast flakes to it. This gives you that yummy cheesy flavor like cheddar.
Start heating the soup base; add remaining broccoli florets and grated carrots to your soup and get it to a boil. Add lemon juice and let it simmer for a few minutes. Best
served hot with toasted sourdough bread.

Minestrone soup
Source: Canva

Minestrone soup
This classic vegan soup is one of the easiest you can make. It has something for everyone. Beans, zucchini, carrots, pasta. What more do you want?

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 20 mins

Ingredients
1 tbsp oil
1/2 medium onion, chopped
1-2 garlic cloves, crushed
1/2 cup tomatoes, chopped
1/4 cup beans (cannellini beans and black beans, soaked for
4 hrs)
½ tbsp stock powder or 2-3 cups warm water
1/4 cup carrots
1/2 cup pasta any type
1/2 cup zucchini, chopped
1 cup spinach/kale, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Lemon juice optional

Instructions
Wash and soak beans in water for 4 hours or overnight. Heat oil in a saucepan; and add onion and garlic. Mix well with a spatula. Once onions turn translucent, add tomatoes and salt and let it cook.
Cook the tomatoes till they have softened.
Add beans along with 2 cups of warm water and stock powder.
Cover and cook for 15-20 mins or until they are soft. Add pasta, carrots and remaining water. let it cook for 5-7 minutes or until the pasta has cooked Add zucchini, chopped spinach and let it cook for a few minutes.
Optionally, add lemon juice before serving.
Note: You can also use canned beans for this recipe. Just run them through water to avoid extra salt. Soup also takes less time to cook this way.

READ ALSO: Dinner for four: Italian-inspired recipes

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLiverpool City Council’s Starry Sari Night
Gaurav Masand
Gaurav Masand
IT professional by mind, photographer by heart. Loves travel and food photography. Blogs at secondrecipe.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Five bowls of soup

Easy vegan soup recipes

Gaurav Masand - 0
  Cold winter nights are here, and it’s soup time. Soups are comfort food for both your body and soul. Plus of course, you’ll spend...
dance group at Liverpool starry sari night

Liverpool City Council’s Starry Sari Night

Indian Link - 0
  Mayor of Liverpool Ned Mannoun today announced Starry Sari Night is shaping up to be the ultimate ‘feast for the senses’ with George Street...
indian link survey 2022

Indian Link Federal Election 2022 survey: it’s a dead heat

Indian Link - 0
  An Indian Link election survey conducted midway in the election campaign has had the two leading political parties – Australian Labor Party and the...
albanese hindu council of australia

Albanese addresses issues of concern from the Indian community

Pawan Luthra - 0
  The leader of the Australian Labor Party Anthony Albanese met with select members of Sydney’s Indian community at Western Sydney on 6 May. As a...
vivan liberal party candidate of indian-origin to face fraud probe

Indian-origin LNP candidate faces federal fraud probe

Krishna Neelamraju - 0
  An Indian-origin candidate’s campaign in Queensland has descended into chaos after the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) referred him to the Australian Federal Police (AFP)...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

January 2022

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020