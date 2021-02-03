easy nutella dessert recipes

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Many are of the opinion that adding Nutella to any dessert amplifies its sweetness like nothing else. Well, this Friday 5 February, is World Nutella Day, and to honour the chocolate and hazelnut spread we put together four easy dessert recipes that include one key ingredient –Nutella.

Nutella Cookies

- Advertisement -

This is a super simple recipe with just three ingredients. The best part is you can add whatever toppings you want to modify the recipe to your taste!

Ingredients

1 cup flour

1 cup Nutella

1 large size egg

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Cover a medium-sized baking tray with baking paper. Mix the three ingredients in a big bowl until the mixture becomes a thick dough. With your hands roll this dough into balls and place them in the tray, slightly press down on them with the bottom of a glass, or your palm. Leave in the oven for 10 minutes more or less depending on how soft you want the cookies to be. Take them out and let them cool for 5-10 minutes and they’re ready to eat!

Nutella and Banana sandwich

Chocolate and banana are a dynamic duo. This easy but scrumptious stack can either be a late-night snack or an after-lunch dessert or even a breakfast accompaniment (don’t judge).

Ingredients

2 slices of bread (wheat/gluten-free/homemade)

1-2 Tbsp coconut oil

3-4 Tbsp Nutella

1 ripe banana (sliced)

1/4 tsp cinnamon powder(optional)

Sliced strawberries (optional)

Peanut butter (optional)

Preparation

Heat a pan over medium heat. While it’s heating, spread a generous amount of coconut oil on the outer-facing sides of your bread, then spread a generous amount of Nutella on both sides of the inner-facing slices. Arrange sliced banana on one side and fold together to make a sandwich. Once the pan is hot, press the sandwich down till they look golden brown and crispy (2-4 minutes). Flip and repeat on the other side. Repeat until desired crispiness is achieved. Slice in half and serve immediately! This would go so well with some milk (animal or plant-based).

Gluten-free Nutella mousse

Mousses might be one of the less popular desserts because it looks like it’s hard to make. But this dessert is so simple to make, a 5 year old (with strong arms) could whip it up easily.

Ingredients

1 cup Nutella

2 cups of cream

Some patience

Preparation Empty both ingredients in a mixing bowl, beat the cream until it is light and fluffy. Then add Nutella and continue to beat until thoroughly combined. Pour the mixture into individual serving bowls. Refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight. You can also add toppings like fresh berries to create a more luxurious dessert.

Nutella Ice cream bar

With hot summer weather ruling the next few weeks, we thought we’d include the ultimate Nutella cool-down recipe for an ice-cream bar! Eat at home or take it to a picnic, because this fun 2-ingredient dessert is bound to become popular with kids and adults.

Ingredients

1 cup full cream milk

1/3 cup Nutella

Wooden ice-cream sticks

Silicone ice-cream mould

Preparation

Blend the milk and Nutella in a blender until they are fully combined, our the mixture into the ice-cream mould and stick in the wooden sticks. Freeze them and serve once ready!

Try making one of these easy Nutella desserts and let us know which recipe you tried in the comments below!