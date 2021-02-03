easy nutella dessert recipes

Reading Time: 3 minutes
Many are of the opinion that adding Nutella to any dessert amplifies its sweetness like nothing else. Well, this Friday 5 February, is World Nutella Day, and to honour the chocolate and hazelnut spread we put together four easy dessert recipes that include one key ingredient –Nutella.
Nutella Cookies
This is a super simple recipe with just three ingredients. The best part is you can add whatever toppings you want to modify the recipe to your taste!
Ingredients
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup Nutella
- 1 large size egg
Preparation
Nutella and Banana sandwich
Chocolate and banana are a dynamic duo. This easy but scrumptious stack can either be a late-night snack or an after-lunch dessert or even a breakfast accompaniment (don’t judge).
Ingredients
- 2 slices of bread (wheat/gluten-free/homemade)
- 1-2 Tbsp coconut oil
- 3-4 Tbsp Nutella
- 1 ripe banana (sliced)
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon powder(optional)
- Sliced strawberries (optional)
- Peanut butter (optional)
Preparation
Heat a pan over medium heat. While it’s heating, spread a generous amount of coconut oil on the outer-facing sides of your bread, then spread a generous amount of Nutella on both sides of the inner-facing slices. Arrange sliced banana on one side and fold together to make a sandwich. Once the pan is hot, press the sandwich down till they look golden brown and crispy (2-4 minutes). Flip and repeat on the other side. Repeat until desired crispiness is achieved. Slice in half and serve immediately! This would go so well with some milk (animal or plant-based).
Gluten-free Nutella mousse
Mousses might be one of the less popular desserts because it looks like it’s hard to make. But this dessert is so simple to make, a 5 year old (with strong arms) could whip it up easily.
Ingredients
- 1 cup Nutella
- 2 cups of cream
- Some patience
Nutella Ice cream bar
- 1 cup full cream milk
- 1/3 cup Nutella
- Wooden ice-cream sticks
- Silicone ice-cream mould