Easy Indian pancake recipe

Put aside the flour and eggs and sugar. Bring out the lentils and ancient grains instead! Here are some healthy dosa recipes

Gaurav Masand
By Gaurav Masand
Dosa
Source: Canva
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

The Indian versions of ‘pancakes’, dosas, are full of protein and iron, and make for a nutritious breakfast, bento box, or any-time snack. (Remember to use a heavy cast iron griddle to make them, or a non-stick pan.)

besan chilla dosa
Source: Supplied

BESAN CHILLA
This protein-rich pancake is vegan, nut-free and can be gluten free too. Great for lunch boxes as it can be eaten at room temperature, smeared with your favourite condiment and rolled up.

Ingredients
1 cup besan / chickpea flour
1/4 cup oat flour or whole wheat flour (atta)
3/4 cup water
1/2 cup grated carrots
1/4 cup chopped spinach
1/2 tbsp ginger
1/2 tbsp finely chopped green chillies
1/2 tsp red chilli powder or as per taste
1/4 tsp turmeric powder
Salt to taste
Oil for cooking

Instructions
Mix the besan and oat flour (or whole wheat flour) with some water and spices and whisk to a pouring consistency. Add veggies.
Heat a cast iron griddle and start pouring the batter with a ladle.
Sprinkle some oil on the pancake. Let it cook for a few minutes on low flame.
Flip over. Sprinkle some oil on the other side. Flip back after a few minutes.
Serve with mint chutney, fruit chutney or tomato ketchup.
Note: To make this gluten-free, omit the oat flour or wheat flour. You might have to make thicker pancakes.

pesarattu dosa
Source: Supplied

PESARATTU
This green lentil pancake, vegan and gluten-free, is yummy with a tomato pachadi (a chunky and spiced chuntey), coconut chutney or tomato ketchup.

Ingredients
1/4 cup poha / rice flakes
3/4 cup whole moong dal / green mung lentils, soaked overnight or 4-6 hours
1 small piece ginger
Green chili to per taste
1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves
Salt as per taste
Oil for cooking

Instructions
Drain the excess water from the soaked lentils
Grind all ingredients with minimal water to obtain a smooth batter.
Heat a griddle/tava and pour half a cup of batter; spread evenly.
Cook on low flame with a few drops of oil smeared over.
Flip over. Sprinkle a little oil. Flip back after a few minutes.
Serve hot with coconut chutney.

Bajra dosa
Source: Supplied

BAJRA (MILLET) DOSA
This crispy dosa made with pearl millet flour (bajra) and semolina, resembles the crispy rava (semolina) dosa.

Ingredients
1 cup bajra flour
2 tbsp sooji / semolina
2 cups water
1 medium onion
¼ cup fresh coriander leaves
1 tsp cumin seeds, crushed
1 tsp black pepper, crushed
Salt to taste
Oil for cooking

Instructions
Mix bajra flour and semolina along with water.
Add all ingredients except oil.
Whisk it into a smooth batter of pouring consistency.
Heat your griddle to very hot. Pour the batter in with a ladle. You do not need to spread the batter, as it is quite thin.
Sprinkle some oil over. Let it cook for a few minutes.
Then flip over and cook for a few more minutes.
Serve warm.

Quinoa dosa
Source: Supplied

QUINOA DOSA
This nutritious dosa is a soft crepe, and is wonderful with a hot sambhar and a traditional chutney.

Ingredients
½ cup rolled oats
1 cup quinoa
½ cup red masoor dal / red lentils
2 ½ cups water for grinding
Salt to taste
Oil for cooking

Instructions
Soak oats, quinoa and lentils in water for 1-2 hours. Discard water. Grind all ingredients with 2.5 cups of water to obtain a smooth batter.
Heat a griddle/tava on low heat.
Pour the batter using a ladle and spread evenly.
Drizzle a few drops of oil and cook on low flame. Flip over to cook evenly on both sides.

IT professional by mind, photographer by heart. Loves travel and food photography. Blogs at secondrecipe.com

