Easy Indian pancake recipe

The Indian versions of ‘pancakes’, dosas, are full of protein and iron, and make for a nutritious breakfast, bento box, or any-time snack. (Remember to use a heavy cast iron griddle to make them, or a non-stick pan.)

BESAN CHILLA

This protein-rich pancake is vegan, nut-free and can be gluten free too. Great for lunch boxes as it can be eaten at room temperature, smeared with your favourite condiment and rolled up.

Ingredients

1 cup besan / chickpea flour

1/4 cup oat flour or whole wheat flour (atta)

3/4 cup water

1/2 cup grated carrots

1/4 cup chopped spinach

1/2 tbsp ginger

1/2 tbsp finely chopped green chillies

1/2 tsp red chilli powder or as per taste

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Instructions

Mix the besan and oat flour (or whole wheat flour) with some water and spices and whisk to a pouring consistency. Add veggies.

Heat a cast iron griddle and start pouring the batter with a ladle.

Sprinkle some oil on the pancake. Let it cook for a few minutes on low flame.

Flip over. Sprinkle some oil on the other side. Flip back after a few minutes.

Serve with mint chutney, fruit chutney or tomato ketchup.

Note: To make this gluten-free, omit the oat flour or wheat flour. You might have to make thicker pancakes.

PESARATTU

This green lentil pancake, vegan and gluten-free, is yummy with a tomato pachadi (a chunky and spiced chuntey), coconut chutney or tomato ketchup.

Ingredients

1/4 cup poha / rice flakes

3/4 cup whole moong dal / green mung lentils, soaked overnight or 4-6 hours

1 small piece ginger

Green chili to per taste

1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves

Salt as per taste

Oil for cooking

Instructions

Drain the excess water from the soaked lentils

Grind all ingredients with minimal water to obtain a smooth batter.

Heat a griddle/tava and pour half a cup of batter; spread evenly.

Cook on low flame with a few drops of oil smeared over.

Flip over. Sprinkle a little oil. Flip back after a few minutes.

Serve hot with coconut chutney.

BAJRA (MILLET) DOSA

This crispy dosa made with pearl millet flour (bajra) and semolina, resembles the crispy rava (semolina) dosa.

Ingredients

1 cup bajra flour

2 tbsp sooji / semolina

2 cups water

1 medium onion

¼ cup fresh coriander leaves

1 tsp cumin seeds, crushed

1 tsp black pepper, crushed

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Instructions

Mix bajra flour and semolina along with water.

Add all ingredients except oil.

Whisk it into a smooth batter of pouring consistency.

Heat your griddle to very hot. Pour the batter in with a ladle. You do not need to spread the batter, as it is quite thin.

Sprinkle some oil over. Let it cook for a few minutes.

Then flip over and cook for a few more minutes.

Serve warm.

QUINOA DOSA

This nutritious dosa is a soft crepe, and is wonderful with a hot sambhar and a traditional chutney.

Ingredients

½ cup rolled oats

1 cup quinoa

½ cup red masoor dal / red lentils

2 ½ cups water for grinding

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Instructions

Soak oats, quinoa and lentils in water for 1-2 hours. Discard water. Grind all ingredients with 2.5 cups of water to obtain a smooth batter.

Heat a griddle/tava on low heat.

Pour the batter using a ladle and spread evenly.

Drizzle a few drops of oil and cook on low flame. Flip over to cook evenly on both sides.

