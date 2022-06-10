Easy Indian pancake recipe

The Indian versions of ‘pancakes’, dosas, are full of protein and iron, and make for a nutritious breakfast, bento box, or any-time snack. (Remember to use a heavy cast iron griddle to make them, or a non-stick pan.)
BESAN CHILLA
This protein-rich pancake is vegan, nut-free and can be gluten free too. Great for lunch boxes as it can be eaten at room temperature, smeared with your favourite condiment and rolled up.
Ingredients
1 cup besan / chickpea flour
1/4 cup oat flour or whole wheat flour (atta)
3/4 cup water
1/2 cup grated carrots
1/4 cup chopped spinach
1/2 tbsp ginger
1/2 tbsp finely chopped green chillies
1/2 tsp red chilli powder or as per taste
1/4 tsp turmeric powder
Salt to taste
Oil for cooking
Instructions
Mix the besan and oat flour (or whole wheat flour) with some water and spices and whisk to a pouring consistency. Add veggies.
Heat a cast iron griddle and start pouring the batter with a ladle.
Sprinkle some oil on the pancake. Let it cook for a few minutes on low flame.
Flip over. Sprinkle some oil on the other side. Flip back after a few minutes.
Serve with mint chutney, fruit chutney or tomato ketchup.
Note: To make this gluten-free, omit the oat flour or wheat flour. You might have to make thicker pancakes.
PESARATTU
This green lentil pancake, vegan and gluten-free, is yummy with a tomato pachadi (a chunky and spiced chuntey), coconut chutney or tomato ketchup.
Ingredients
1/4 cup poha / rice flakes
3/4 cup whole moong dal / green mung lentils, soaked overnight or 4-6 hours
1 small piece ginger
Green chili to per taste
1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves
Salt as per taste
Oil for cooking
Instructions
Drain the excess water from the soaked lentils
Grind all ingredients with minimal water to obtain a smooth batter.
Heat a griddle/tava and pour half a cup of batter; spread evenly.
Cook on low flame with a few drops of oil smeared over.
Flip over. Sprinkle a little oil. Flip back after a few minutes.
Serve hot with coconut chutney.
BAJRA (MILLET) DOSA
This crispy dosa made with pearl millet flour (bajra) and semolina, resembles the crispy rava (semolina) dosa.
Ingredients
1 cup bajra flour
2 tbsp sooji / semolina
2 cups water
1 medium onion
¼ cup fresh coriander leaves
1 tsp cumin seeds, crushed
1 tsp black pepper, crushed
Salt to taste
Oil for cooking
Instructions
Mix bajra flour and semolina along with water.
Add all ingredients except oil.
Whisk it into a smooth batter of pouring consistency.
Heat your griddle to very hot. Pour the batter in with a ladle. You do not need to spread the batter, as it is quite thin.
Sprinkle some oil over. Let it cook for a few minutes.
Then flip over and cook for a few more minutes.
Serve warm.
QUINOA DOSA
This nutritious dosa is a soft crepe, and is wonderful with a hot sambhar and a traditional chutney.
Ingredients
½ cup rolled oats
1 cup quinoa
½ cup red masoor dal / red lentils
2 ½ cups water for grinding
Salt to taste
Oil for cooking
Instructions
Soak oats, quinoa and lentils in water for 1-2 hours. Discard water. Grind all ingredients with 2.5 cups of water to obtain a smooth batter.
Heat a griddle/tava on low heat.
Pour the batter using a ladle and spread evenly.
Drizzle a few drops of oil and cook on low flame. Flip over to cook evenly on both sides.
READ ALSO: Easy vegan soup recipes