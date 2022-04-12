Reading Time: < 1 minute

Easter is almost here! Here’s a dairy-free treat – Easter Egg Nest Mud Cake – you could surprise your family with this long weekend. It’s made with vanilla oat milk.

Ingredients

2 cups vanilla oat milk

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

⅔ cup coconut oil (melted)

2 medium bananas (mashed)

2 heaped cups plain flour

1 ⅓ cups granulated sweetener of choice

1 cup cocoa powder

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

Chocolate frosting:

1 cup vegan butter (softened)

3 cups powdered sweetener of choice

⅔ cup cocoa powder

⅓ cup vegan chocolate (melted)

¼ cup vanilla oat milk

Method:

Preheat oven to 175C. Line 2 x 20cm round springform cake tins.

To a bowl, add the vanilla oat milk and vinegar. Set aside for 5 minutes. Add the coconut oil and mashed banana. Using a hand or stand mixer, beat until foamy. Set aside.

Into a second bowl, sift all the remaining dry ingredients. Slowly add the wet mixture while beating. Beat until no large lumps remain. Divide batter evenly between cake tins. Bake for 25-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Allow to cool.

Meanwhile, for the frosting, beat all ingredients until light and fluffy, adding the powdered sweetener in small amounts. If too thick, add more vanilla oat milk. If too thin, add more cocoa powder.

Generously layer a thick serving of frosting between the top and bottom cake layers, then on top. Scatter your favourite dairy-free Easter eggs and treats. Enjoy!

This recipe for Easter Egg Nest Mud Cake serves 8.

Recipe and pic: Califia Farms

