Saturday, July 3, 2021
Classic winter cocktail recipes

By Indian Link
Cocktails to keep you warm this winter.
Dark liquor cocktails to keep you warm this winter. Source: Canva

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Enjoy a warming and cozy drink of dark liquor this chilly winter. As most parts of Australia experience strict lockdowns, staying at home won’t be a problem this particular wintertide. Perhaps, these yummy cocktail recipes could lift your ‘spirits’ after a long day of WFH?

Create classic winter cocktails in the comfort of your own home with expert-recommended recipes and determine your go-to winter drink for years to come!

Tennessee Coffee

Ingredients:

  • 60 ml Whiskey
  • 1 Mug Coffee
  • 1 tsp Brown Sugar
  • Coffee Creamer
  • Whipped Cream (Garnish)
  • Coffee Beans (Garnish)

Source: Canva

Method:

Pour the whiskey into a mug of coffee. Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar. Top with whipped cream and coffee beans and stir.

Garnish:

Whip Cream and Coffee Beans

 

Tennessee Toddy

Ingredients:

  • 60 ml Whiskey
  • 15 ml honey
  • 15 ml lemon juice
  • Cinnamon stick
  • 120 ml hot water

Source: IANS

Method:

Pour the whiskey into a heavy mug. Add honey, cinnamon stick and lemon juice. Top with hot water and stir.

Holiday with Honey

Ingredients:

  • 45 ml JD Tennessee Honey
  • 15 ml Vanilla Liqueur
  • 15 ml Heavy Cream
  • 90 ml Hot Coffee

Source: Canva

Method:

Stir and serve in a mug. Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon

Whether it’s dinner for two, or a larger pandemic pod of housemates locking-down together, these easily scalable winter cocktails are sure to lighten the mood. *Clink*

IANS

READ ALSO: 5 Beautiful white wines to pair with spicy food!

