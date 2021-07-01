Classic winter cocktail recipes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Enjoy a warming and cozy drink of dark liquor this chilly winter. As most parts of Australia experience strict lockdowns, staying at home won’t be a problem this particular wintertide. Perhaps, these yummy cocktail recipes could lift your ‘spirits’ after a long day of WFH?

Create classic winter cocktails in the comfort of your own home with expert-recommended recipes and determine your go-to winter drink for years to come!

Tennessee Coffee

Ingredients:

60 ml Whiskey

1 Mug Coffee

1 tsp Brown Sugar

Coffee Creamer

Whipped Cream (Garnish)

Coffee Beans (Garnish)

Method:

Pour the whiskey into a mug of coffee. Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar. Top with whipped cream and coffee beans and stir.

Garnish:

Whip Cream and Coffee Beans

Tennessee Toddy

Ingredients:

60 ml Whiskey

15 ml honey

15 ml lemon juice

Cinnamon stick

120 ml hot water

Method:

Pour the whiskey into a heavy mug. Add honey, cinnamon stick and lemon juice. Top with hot water and stir.

Holiday with Honey

Ingredients:

45 ml JD Tennessee Honey

15 ml Vanilla Liqueur

15 ml Heavy Cream

90 ml Hot Coffee

Method:

Stir and serve in a mug. Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon

Whether it’s dinner for two, or a larger pandemic pod of housemates locking-down together, these easily scalable winter cocktails are sure to lighten the mood. *Clink*

