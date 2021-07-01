Classic winter cocktail recipes

Reading Time: 2 minutes
Enjoy a warming and cozy drink of dark liquor this chilly winter. As most parts of Australia experience strict lockdowns, staying at home won’t be a problem this particular wintertide. Perhaps, these yummy cocktail recipes could lift your ‘spirits’ after a long day of WFH?
Create classic winter cocktails in the comfort of your own home with expert-recommended recipes and determine your go-to winter drink for years to come!
Tennessee Coffee
Ingredients:
- 60 ml Whiskey
- 1 Mug Coffee
- 1 tsp Brown Sugar
- Coffee Creamer
- Whipped Cream (Garnish)
- Coffee Beans (Garnish)
Method:
Pour the whiskey into a mug of coffee. Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar. Top with whipped cream and coffee beans and stir.
Garnish:
Whip Cream and Coffee Beans
Tennessee Toddy
Ingredients:
- 60 ml Whiskey
- 15 ml honey
- 15 ml lemon juice
- Cinnamon stick
- 120 ml hot water
Method:
Pour the whiskey into a heavy mug. Add honey, cinnamon stick and lemon juice. Top with hot water and stir.
Holiday with Honey
Ingredients:
- 45 ml JD Tennessee Honey
- 15 ml Vanilla Liqueur
- 15 ml Heavy Cream
- 90 ml Hot Coffee
Method:
Stir and serve in a mug. Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon
Whether it’s dinner for two, or a larger pandemic pod of housemates locking-down together, these easily scalable winter cocktails are sure to lighten the mood. *Clink*
IANS
