Chef Ranveer Brar gets a lesson in Indigenous cooking

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In this episode of Aussie Bites, India’s popular TV chef Ranveer Brar gets a crash course in Indigenous Australian cooking.

His teacher? None other than Chef Mark Olive, the renowned Indigenous chef and owner of Black Olive Catering.

From learning about old man saltbush (Australia’s own “salt and pepper range”) to discussing how using local ingredients can help Indigenous community, the duo chat about all the ways different cultures can be common ground through food and community.

You can watch the full video here:

READ ALSO: How Indian Australians can learn more about Aboriginal culture

