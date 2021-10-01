fbpx
Friday, October 1, 2021
HomeLifestyleFood
LifestyleFood

Black foods are the new super-food

We all know greens, yellows and reds are loaded with nutrients- so are the lesser spoken about black ones too!

By Indian Link
0
Black super-foods to look out for. Source: Canva

Reading Time: 4 minutes 

When you think of the colours on your plate, do you ever think of black? Well, its time you do! As they are the new power food.

What are black foods? Foods with the pigments called anthocyanins are known as black foods. Anthocyanins are found in black, blue and purple coloured foods and have hidden nutrients and benefits galore. These pigments have rich anti-oxidant properties which promote health and have the potential to reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease and stroke. They play a huge role in immunity. They are fun, healthy, offbeat and make for a nice visual treat too.

Abhilasha V, HOD and Chief Clinical Nutritionist: Cloudnine group of hospitals, Bengaluru, few interesting ones and their benefits:

Black Rice

Cultivated in South East Asian belt, this rice has a nutty flavour and can be used in many recipes. In China this was known as the Forbidden rice in ancient times as it was reserved for only royalty. Now, some parts of north East India grow black rice too. They are loaded with lutien and zeaxanthin and promote good eye health. They have cancer fighting properties due to their high anti-oxidant and fiber content. They can be used in puddings, stir fries, risotto, porridge, noodles, bread and even makes a great idea for a good kheer!

Black Rice. Source: Canva
Black Rice. Source: Canva

Black Dal

A closer to home surprise! Indians have used black dal since ages. They are used as gravies and in mixed dal preparations. They are rich in fibre, iron, folate and protein and can be quite delicious too.

Black Olives

With the western influence on our eating habits, it has brought along a long list of good foods. Olives are one of them and they are versatile in their flavour. They can be added to salads, pastas, stir fries and some pickles and drinks too. Olives contain monounsaturated fats, Vitamin E, Polyphenols and oleocanthal — which is a strong anti-inflammatory and pain-killer compound found in olives. This little power-packed food can protect your arteries from clogging, maintain eye health, prevent DNA damage, promote good skin health and also hair health.

Black Olives. Source: Canva
Black Olives. Source: Canva

Black Sesame Seeds

Commonly known as Til, they come with a huge bunch of benefits, loaded with fibre, protein, magnesium, potassium, iron, calcim, zinc, copper, selenium and Vitamin E. It also contains sesamin, which helps reduce inflammation and plays a vital role in joint pain. Yes! All of that in a daily allowance of 1-2 teaspoons can do wonders for your health. They can be used in salads as garnish, in laddoos, in breads, smoothies, soups, hummus, dips and even tahini. They can be consumed soaked, sprouted, baked or roasted too.

Black Grapes

Known for their sweet taste and popular flavour, black grapes are a favourite for many. This seasonal fruit has a host of benefits to give us. Black grapes contain Lutein, Zeaxanthin which prevents retinal damage and macular degeneration. Resveratrol in grapes are known to have anti-cancer properties and have a huge protective effect on cardiac health by lowering LDL levels too. Proanthocyanidins present in this fruit has great benefits for skin health too. Use these grapes in salads, smoothies, jams, and even good old curd rice!

Black Garlic

Yes you heard that right. Well these aren’t naturally found, but develop this colour due to a process that turns them black and used widely in Asian cuisine. It is regular white garlic that has been fermented or aged. It possesses a caramelized, savoury richness that adds flavour to stir fries, meat bakes, rice and noodles preparations and soups too. These have properties that prevent cell damage and hence protect us from cancers. Black garlic contains more anti-oxidants [almost 2X] than its white counterpart.So why wait -add them in small doses into your meals and let your health thrive.

Black Garlic. Source: Canva
Black Garlic. Source: Canva

Advantages: As mentioned above they come with a host of benefits such as anti-cancer, anti-ageing, good for eye, heart, skin and hair health too.

Disadvantages: Nothing in particular. There are no real toxicities associated with these foods that are reported and are considered generally safe, but always do remember, too much of anything is not the rule in nutrition.

Points to remember: Always ensure you have a balanced diet that contains all food groups, myriad colours, nutrients and varieties — choose in moderation and build them into your daily meal plan with the help of a nutritionist.

IANS

READ ALSO: Champion chestnuts: Benefits and recipes of the superfood

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia/

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTagore’s Visva Bharati likely to be part of UNESCO World Heritage Site
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Black foods are the new super-food

Indian Link - 0
  When you think of the colours on your plate, do you ever think of black? Well, its time you do! As they are the...
Rabindranath Tagore's Visva Bharati university. Source: Twitter

Tagore’s Visva Bharati likely to be part of UNESCO World Heritage...

Indian Link - 0
  A 30-member delegation team from UNESCO is likely to visit Santiniketan between September 28 and October 3 brightening up the prospect of Rabindranath Tagore-envisioned...
Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh

Indian player Richa Ghosh joins Hobart Hurricanes for WBBL-7

Indian Link - 0
Young Indian cricketer, Richa Ghosh, has been named by Hobart Hurricanes for Women's Big Bash League-7 (WBBL-7), with the middle order batter set to...
Kaif Ali- the only Indian to win the Sustainable Development Award. Source: Twitter

Commonwealth award for Indian to invent low-cost housing for quarantine

Indian Link - 0
  Kaif Ali has invented low-cost portable housing for Covid-19 quarantine and shelter from extreme weather such as earthquakes and flooding. Kaif's design has been recognised...
Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues ready to represent Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming season. Source: Twitter

Harmanpreet and Jemimah sign up for WBBL side Melbourne Renegades

Indian Link - 0
  The 32-year-old Harmanpreet is currently touring Australia with the Indian team for a multi-format series. She is one of the game's most destructive players,...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020