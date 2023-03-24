14 Ramadan Iftar specials in Sydney and Melbourne

Reading Time: 5 minutes

From Korean fried chicken to kibeh nayeh, camel burgers and creamy mushroom pasta, Iftars in Sydney and Melbourne may be unlike any other this Ramadan.

Sydney

Al Aseel Masters of Middle Eastern cuisine, Al Aseel has an Iftar menu that is not to be missed. With six locations across Sydney, you will start your Ramadan dinner with Medjool dates, followed by an array of Lebanese classics like baba ghanouj, kibbeh nayeh and shish tawook. Don’t forget to ask for dish of the day! Price per person: $60 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alwaha Eatery • الواحه (@alwahaeatery) 2. Alwaha Eatery The Alwaha Team is offering an All-You-Can-Eat buffet with an abundance of mouth-watering meals. Mark an evening in this month’s calendar to truly discover the delicious world of Middle Eastern cuisine. From kebbeh nayyeh to creamy mushroom pasta; tabouli and tawook skewers, even the fussiest of eaters won’t have a complaint. Price per person: Adults- $55 Children 3-8 years old- $25 Under 3 years old- Free View this post on Instagram A post shared by T H E A V E N U E (@the.avenue.japanese.restaurant) 3. The Avenue Japanese Restaurant Located in Newington, The Avenue is inviting you to have your pick of its Japanese kitchen. Their All-You-Can-Eat Ramadan menu is serving up delicious fusion dishes with the 2-hour dining experience promising the freshest Halal sushi in Sydney. Price per person: Adults- $50 Children- $25 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mecca Bah Sydney (@meccabahsydney) 4. Mecca Bah Break your fast glamorously with Mecca Bah Sydney! Guests will be treated to special mocktails upon arrival with a beautiful selection of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean meals to follow. With your choice of a camel burger, chicken shawarma, lamb shank and much more this wharf side wonder is a must visit. Price per person: $70 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lal Qila Restaurant (@lalqila) Lal Qila Darling Harbour Indulge this Ramadan with a dining experience fit for royalty. Lal Qila Darling Harbour has an exclusive Iftar buffet on offer, dishing up desi classics such as lamb sekh kabab, Lahori fish, papri chaat, pakoras and much more. Desi fine dining during Ramadan doesn’t get better than this! Price per person: Adults- $49.90 Children 4-10 years old- $29.99 Under 4 years old- Free

Volcano’s Steakhouse Bankstown Volcano’s Steakhouse Bankstown has a Ramadan buffet to bring the whole family together. Beef ribs, buffalo wings, steak, salt and pepper squid, pizza, pasta, the list goes on! Book your table now to break your fast with a feast to remember! MONDAY-THURSDAY Price per person: Adults- $59.90 Children 4-10 years old- $29.99 Under 4 years old- Free FRIDAY-SUNDAY Price per person: Adults- $79.90 Children 4-10 years old- $39.99 Under 4 years old- Free

Armani Enjoy the late-night luxury that Armani’s Ramadan buffet is offering this blessed month. An exquisite menu celebrating a melting pot of cultures, your tastebuds will thank you for a fine-dining Iftar experience. Price per person: $99.99

Student Biryani Student Biryani has made waves through Sydney’s South Asian community and will be once again serving scrumptious Iftar boxes. With three options to choose from they may be the perfect option for a post-uni Iftar feast with your friends. Located in Surry Hills, Auburn and Wollongong, stop by Student Biryani to see what the fuss is all about. Box 1- $13 Box 2- $22 Family Platter- $40 Melbourne View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arabesque (@arabesquemelbourne) Arabesque A renowned Ramadan buffet that will leave you wanting more! With an All-You-Can-Eat buffet menu favourites, desserts, traditional tea and coffee, Jordanian and Middle Eastern food may become your new craving. Your ideal Iftar is now one call away with bookings essential to secure your place. Price per person: Adults- $55 Under 12- $27.50 Under 5 years old- Free

Mint & Co Bringing Dubai down under, Mint & Co has a mammoth Iftar buffet running across the 4 weekends of Ramadan. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday till the 16th of April, Mint & Co will showcase over 30 dishes that are sure to impress your senses. Make Mint & Co your location for an evening that celebrates the very essence of Ramadan- unity and generosity. Price per person: Adults- $59.99 Children- $30

La Aroma Italiano If you want an Italian twist for your next Iftar, La Aroma Italiano has you covered! With its amazing accessibility of Halal, gluten free and vegetarian options the buffet won’t fall short on pleasing every kind of craving. A fusion feast for the senses, be quick to book your spot at this Italian Iftar.

Price per person: Adults- $44.90

Seniors- $24.95

Children 8-12 years old- $14.95

Children 3-7 years old- $9.95

Under 2 years old- Free

Burgertory Who doesn’t love a good burger to break your fast! Burgertory is two delicious meal deals that will definitely have you at their nearest joint. Each meal comes with a date, burger, fries, and drink. Our tip: double the meal to share the Iftar treat with a friend. Meal for 1- $18 Meal for 2- $35 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Degani Craigieburn (@deganicraigieburn) Degani Craigieburn Degani invites you to a Iftar that they hope will feel like home. Start off with a lentil soup before having your pick of any large pizza, pasta, salad or main. Don’t worry, they haven’t forgotten dessert with a selection of sweet treats and each guest will also receive a free drink. What is there more to ask for! Price per person: $45

Lazzat Kaddah This destination for desi food transforms into an international Iftar oasis with its Ramadan buffet. Every Wednesday to Sunday during the holy month, seep your senses into the spring inspired menu set to impress everyone. Be sure to book as this menu must be seen to be believed. Price per person: Adults- $50 Under 12- $25 Under 3 years old- Free View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonchon Australia (@bonchonaustralia) Bonchon You won’t have to miss the Korean fried chicken craze during Ramadan with Bonchon serving their After Dark Feast. The Halal feast menu features three charcoal bao buns, six crunchy chicken drumsticks and 10 delicious chicken wings as well as rice and a side. It seems like Bonchon may be one to add to your Iftar bucket list. After Dark Feast: $59.95 to serve 3-4 people

