Thursday, December 24, 2020
(COVID-Safe) kindness: 8 ideas to do good before 2020 ends

Bring in the new year on a high note with some good deeds.

Rhea Nath
Rhea Nath
give back charity
Source: Unsplash

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

New Years is right around the corner and it’s no surprise that many are eagerly awaiting the end of this COVID-filled year. Before that happens, though, maybe it’s time for us to set the tone for 2021? After all, there’s no better feeling than bringing a smile to someone’s face.

So whether you live by yourself or with your family, whether you’ve got a job or you’re flat out broke, here are some simple, easy acts of kindness for this festive season.

Volunteer

At this time of year, many organisations are flooded with work. Unfortunately, they’re often understaffed. So why not lend a hand? Contact your local Food Bank, thrift store, or not-for-profit organisation to ask if you can help out for a few hours. You’d be making more of a difference than you realise!

Give a generous tip

It’s been a particularly difficult time for people working in hospitality. Now’s your chance to give back! Next time you’re out for a meal, consider giving a generous tip to your server. The happiness you bring them will be worth every penny.

postcards
Source: Unsplash

Send a special message to friends/ family spending the holidays alone

With border closures and social distancing, there are many people who will have to spend the holidays alone. By sending them a postcard or an e-card, you’re letting them know that they’re loved and appreciated. Just because someone’s alone doesn’t mean they have to feel lonely!

READ ALSO: (Budget) Secret Santa

Tell your friends you’re proud of them

In many of our close relationships, we often make the mistake of letting things go unsaid. But not this year! Write a heartfelt letter to the special people in your life, telling them what you’re proud of them for. They’ll be thrilled to know you’re always there, cheering them on, if you don’t always say it.

rack with clothes
Source: Unsplash

Donate clothes, items, or toys you don’t use anymore

Haven’t worn that red dress in over a year? Got some shoes you’ve grown out of? Maybe your children have toys they don’t like to play with anymore? Chances are, there’s someone else who wants (or needs) these items we often take for granted. Get in touch with your local Vinnie’s, Salvation Army or Red Cross to find out how you can donate these items towards a good cause.

Leave a coin in a shopping trolley

Some supermarkets like Aldi’s require a $1 coin to unlock a shopping trolley. Next time you’re there, why don’t you load a few trolleys with coins for the next few shoppers? It’s a small act of kindness, but you might’ve just brought a smile to someone’s less-than-pleasant day.

coffee shop
Source: Unsplash

Give a glowing review to a local business

Everyone’s got that one local business they love, whether it’s a coffee shop, a grocery store, or even a 7-Eleven. In this difficult year, it’s more important than ever to give them a shout-out. Turn to platforms like Google, Zomato, Yelp, or TripAdvisor to post a glowing review for the business that’s been there for you, they’ll really appreciate it.

READ ALSO: How you can celebrate an eco-friendly Christmas

Donate blood

Did you know that Australians have been donating less blood than usual this year because of the pandemic? Most blood donation parameters involve being between 18 to 75 years old, weighing over 50 kgs, and having generally good health. If you’re willing and able, here’s your chance to do your part. Reach out to your local clinic or Red Cross on how you can get involved.

Rhea L Nath is a writer, editor, and content creator studying at the University of Sydney.

