Back to WFH: Funny tweets about working from home (again)

Let’s face it: for many of us, WFH always sound great… in theory. Whether it’s the kids, construction noises outside, or the temptation of Netflix, it’s not too hard to get distracted.

So grab your favourite mug of coffee and settle in, we’ve gathered some of the funniest tweets about life back at the “home office” (the walk from your bed to the desk counts!)

Learning new things about your partner

A funny thing about quarantining is hearing your partner in full work mode for the first time. Like, I’m married to a “let’s circle back” guy — who knew? — Laura Norkin (@inLaurasWords) March 19, 2020

How do you politely tell the pet you love to go away?

Finding sneaky ways to fit in some ‘me-time’

Blocking out time on my calendar and saying I’m busy just so I can take a bath in the morning is the #WFHLife I didn’t see myself living 😪 — Divya (@handbidexterous) July 23, 2021

What’s that saying about work-life balance again?

do not slack me directly after a long meeting I am in the kitchen making a little iced coffee and watching three tiktoks it’s called work life balance — Alice Wilder (@Alice_Wilder) July 19, 2021

We’ve all been here: chucking on some decent clothes for an unexpected video call…

Ever wondered how your pet feels about WFH life?

the human has been working from home the last couple days. and every so often. they let me participate in the video calls. all the other humans cheer when they see me. i am the only thing holding their company together — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) March 10, 2020

Remember what daily commutes used to feel like?

World: To have a successful WFH day, start your day with a shower, coffee, go outside, get some exercise. Have a nice morning and treat it like a normal workday. Me: Wakes up 4 minutes before my first call. — Jack Altman (@jaltma) March 11, 2020

Sometimes, you just can’t be on top of it all. And that’s okay!

Misspelled my own name in an email today cuz I’m a PROFESSIONAL #workingmom — Binge Momming (@BingeMomming) July 28, 2021

