fbpx
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home Lifestyle
Lifestyle

(Budget) Secret Santa

Who says you can’t find a great gift for $20 and below?

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
0
Source: Unsplash

Reading Time: 4 minutes 

In the quest to find that perfect Secret Santa present this time of year, even the most thoughtful efforts can sometimes burn a hole in your wallet. Is it even possible to find a decent present for less than $20? Well, challenge accepted!

- Advertisement -

Whether you have a budget or you’re flat broke, these ideas for Christmas presents will make everyone wish you were their Secret Santa (wink).

1. Personal care bundles

When in doubt, gift bundles are a great way to go. Without endorsing them too much, I’d say Body Shop gift bundles are a guaranteed winner. All you have to do is walk in, pick your favourite one which comes with a combination of soaps, gels, bars or perfumes, and they’ll wrap it up for you. Unbelievably, you can get one under $10 at their sales.

2. Mugs

The one thing that everyone needs! Regardless of your relationship with the gift receiver, this is something that they would use and appreciate. A mug with a cute cartoon or novelty design would leave them smiling.

Source: Unsplash

If you want to go one step further, you could also include a small pack of tea bags or cinnamon and cloves inside the mug as a bonus gift.

3. Thrift stores

Some people may not opt for this option because they like to give newly bought presents. However, if you are someone who’s looking to reduce their carbon footprint and stop more waste from ending up in garbage mines, this is a good way to go.

Source: Unsplash

Any Red Cross, Salvos or Vinnies in your suburb would have enough unique clothes and other antique knick-knacks to produce the perfect present.

4. Jewellery

Tiny jewellery stores like Lovisa and pop-up shops have extremely budget-friendly options. Around this time, I’ve spotted some extremely adorable festive designs like candy canes, Christmas trees, or snowflakes as earrings. Along the lines of 4 pairs of earrings for $10, the deals only get better as you increase your budget. A nice stud or ring for their piercing would be a nice addition to their collection. (Some folks even collect finger and toe rings!)

5. USB drive, SD/Memory cards

Source: Unsplash

This is possibly the most practical present you can give anyone. People need to back up their data! A small 64 GB stick costs about $15. A smaller USB with 16 GB storage is also available for $7 at Harvey Norman. Most of us could use a portable storage device handy in cases of unforeseen printing!

6. Postcards

Is it just me or does the State Gallery (and most other galleries) have the coolest collection of postcards and painting prints for sale? Even a quick browse in the gallery gift shop would be enough for you to pick out a few beauties that you can wrap a ribbon around, and it’s ready to be gifted! Better yet, purchase one and post it to them with a thoughtful greeting if you share that sort of relationship.

7. Plants and accessories

Neighbourhood nurseries tend to have small pots of flowering plants and succulents for 3-4 dollars, or 3 pots for $10.

Source: Unsplash

Besides, gardening and tending to plants is a good hobby this summer; the right season to plant a bunch of marigolds or a gorgeous tomato sapling. (It’s really no surprise that more and more of us developed a green thumb to become ‘plant parents’ during lockdown!)

8. Posters at Officeworks

Officeworks has a great deal on printing posters. A large-scale print of your secret Santa receiver’s role model (you could find out that info from your colleagues/friends) or a still from their favourite movie or TV show would definitely get them excited about the poster. A1 size posters can be printed for $20 anywhere!

Source: Unsplash

9. Magazine subscription

A curated print or digital subscription to a hobby magazine isn’t something many of us would think to do for ourselves, making it the ideal Christmas present! A 3-month subscription to Taste magazine is about $13 and the same for a Vogue subscription is about $20.

10. Origami set

Gift them a simple origami set with instructions! It’s good fun and a great exercise in mindfulness. As one becomes engrossed in the folding activity, one feels present in the moment, almost finding oneself in a meditative state. A set costs around $20 at Dymocks, you can also buy them online on Amazon or Booktopia.

Source: Unsplash

After all this, if you can’t be bothered to spend the $20 on a present, here’s a tip: just grab a sheet of paper and some colour pencils to make them a personalised card. (If your artist skills are on point, you could even make small caricature of them, just for a laugh!)

READ ALSO: Ask Auntyji: Do I have to visit my in-laws for Christmas?

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWish upon a star
Bageshri Savyasachi
Bageshri Savyasachi
Truth-telling, tree-hugging journalist.

Related Articles

Lifestyle

The other side of Indian festivals

Geeta Khurana - 0
  For the last month, we all have been enjoying the Indian festival season with Navratri, Durga Puja, Diwali, Bhai Duj and Annakut. Though we...
Read more
Humour

What I miss and what I won’t this COVID Diwali

Bageshri Savyasachi - 1
  Diwali during a global pandemic is probably something you never saw coming. Usually, during this season, there’s a strong urge to avoid over-zealous relos...
Read more
India in Australia

'Covid' is top word of 2020

Indian Link - 0
The term 'Covid' - the commonly used shorthand for Covid-19 or Coronavirus disease caused by the SARS CoV-2 virus - is the top word...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

(Budget) Secret Santa

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  In the quest to find that perfect Secret Santa present this time of year, even the most thoughtful efforts can sometimes burn a hole...

Wish upon a star

Nikeeta Bhatia - 0
  For seven-year-old Vishwa Solanki, who has spent more of her life in hospital than anywhere else, the Diwali just passed has been a very...

Capacity crowd at SCG a reminder of what sport has to...

Ritam Mitra - 0
  It was as electric as sport gets. It was not a Wimbledon final between Nadal and Federer, nor was it a FIFA World Cup...

Punjab-born Raj Chouhan elected Speaker in British Columbia

Indian Link - 0
  Punjab-born Raj Chouhan took oath as the Speaker of British Columbia, Canada, becoming the first Indian to occupy this post anywhere outside of India. Chouhan,...

Over 400 hospitalised in Andhra’s Eluru town with mystery disease

Indian Link - 0
  A team of medical and health experts rushed to Andhra Pradesh's Eluru town after 227 people were hospitalised over the weekend with symptoms resembling...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020