WATCH: Fashion designer turn Lays chips packets into a sari

By Indian Link
(Source: Instagram)
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

Indians everywhere know that Lays’ blue ‘magic masala’ flavour is the best one; we didn’t decide it, it’s just facts. Here, Indian fashion designer Jayeta Rohilla takes their love for the special chips flavour to a whole new level. Watch as Rohilla turns a bunch of Lays chips packets into a gorgeous sari!

The designer recorded the quick transformation in a creative Instagram reel. We can’t say if it is comfortable to wear, but the designer does a super job of modelling it.

Jayeta’s followers on Instagram were quick to applaud the creativity and effort in the sari design. Some are even requesting other apparels be made from the same.

Bet you’ve never seen anything like it before!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by मैं recycled (@mae.co.in)

WATCH ALSO: Makeup artist transforms herself into Shah Rukh Khan

Previous articleAs international students return, let’s not return to the status quo of isolation and exploitation
Indian Link

