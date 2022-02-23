fbpx
Youngest Indian designer to showcase at Paris Fashion Week

By Indian Link
Binal Patel. (Source: Instagram)
It’s a dream come true for Binal Patel, designer and founder of ‘TheRealB’, who is all set to present her collection at Paris Fashion Week starting February 28.

Binal is all of 25-years-old, and founder of pret-a-porter homegrown brand that embraces the authenticity of crafts, cloth, colours and culture. The label caters to an ever-evolving aesthetic of real and confident beauties, it is available through both online and offline platforms on its official website and e-commerce sites like Nykaa Luxe, Salt Studio, Asos, ZoWed, Aza Fashions, Pernia’s Pop up, Azra, Deccan, the House of Labels.

Ahead of her show in Paris, Binal Patel speaks to IANSlife about how it feels to show her designs at one of the biggest events in the fashion world.

How does it feel to be part of Paris Fashion Week?

When Flying Solo approached us to be a part of the Paris Fashion Week, we were ecstatic! This has given wings to my entire team who have been supporting me from day one through the highs and lows. It is literally a real-life example of “A dream come true”. And I am quite proud of myself and my team that our efforts have paid off. It is a proud moment for India.

What can we expect from the collection?

Well, that’s a surprise! But to give you some hints, the collection will have twists with edgy and fun designs that will make one feel their sexiest self. And that’s to say, “Why should only girls have all the fun?”

Binal Patel. (Source: Instagram)

What kind of surface textures and techniques can we expect?

The collection will feature a spin of sheer texture and fabrics along with animal prints. Again, the rest is the surprise, one will see a lot of fun and innovation on the runway.

Are you a believer of slow or fast fashion?

I am a firm believer in slow fashion, besides designing luxe styles, creating a conscious and sustainable clothing line is also of utmost importance to me.

What is your design philosophy?

Nature has always been the inspiration behind all my collections, all my designs imbibe elements of nature. Creating bold and bespoke fashion is my design philosophy, but again as I mentioned creating conscious clothing is always going to be my priority. We have designs that are made from orange peel, regenerated nylon, banana fabric, milk fabric and more.

Are you all nervous or super excited about the showing?

There are mixed feelings, half of me is dancing and jumping with excitement while the rest other half is spending restless nights as I want to to create the right impression.

IANS

Indian Link

