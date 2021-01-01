9 benefits of daily yoga on your skin and hair

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In our day-to-day beauty regime, we often ignore the root causes of skin problems like imbalances in our body fluids, blood circulation, no exercise, or stress. Yoga, apart from its other innumerable health benefits, can be great in clearing up these right up.

Practising yoga daily is beneficial in eliminating toxins from your body through sweating, breath-workout and poses which detoxify the body and increase blood circulation, suggests cosmetic surgeon Dr Geeta Grewal.

Increase blood flows to your face

Standing forward bend and let your head free or uttanasana. It helps blood to rush to your head, reverses aging effect and giving your cells a rejuvenating boost of oxygen.

Eliminate wrinkles

Yoga also makes your skin tighter and smoother, as you work with muscles of forehead and around your eyes that helps to erase the effects when you performed. When you practice facial yoga like the lion, the V and smiling faces, it helps to reduce your forehead wrinkles by increasing circulation, relaxing muscles and reducing stress.

Glowing skin

The downward facing Mudras like Marichyasana, Dhanurasana and halasana, reduce dullness and clear the acne, disseminating that amazing young-looking glow and improve your complexion drastically.

Reduce facial fat

At one point of time, you will stop liking the chubbiness of your cheeks and facial fat. Yoga pose for cheeks, lips and jaw can help you to tighten your skin and reduce your facial fat. The cheeks workouts are easiest workout that you can do anywhere anytime to tone and firm your facial muscles, cheeks and lips. Some of them are the V, smiling etc.

Exterminate double chin

Yoga poses like chin lift, rolling the neck, lip pull, jaw release help to get chiseled jaw line and high cheek bone which are in the trend that define the face.

Get rid of pimples

Yoga increases blood flow, removes toxins and capture free radicals that helps you to get rid of pimples. Pimples mainly caused due to stress and hormonal changes. Thus, yoga helps to balance hormones, relax your body and relieves stress. Various yoga poses like uttanasana, trikonasana, kapalbhati, pavan muktasana can help you fight with pimples.

Free from acne and scars

Acne and scars are very common these days; seven out of 10 people are facing the problem of scars and acne. This causes mainly due to poor digestion, imbalance hormones, toxication in liver and kidney and improper blood circulation. Pranayam breathing, rabbit pose, child pose, spinal twists, adequate sleep help you to get rid of scars and acne.

Remove dark circles

Natural way to zap those dark circles away is yoga like hastpadotasan, sambhavi mudra and surya namaskar.

Faster Hair Growth

Yoga is also highly capable of treating all types of hair and scalp problems. If you have been suffering from the problem of hair loss, you can try various yoga poses for actual results. Some of the best poses of yoga for hair growth that also help to prevent hair loss are Vajrasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana, Sarvangasan and Balyam Yoga.

IANS

