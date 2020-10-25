Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Home Arts
ArtsFeatures

*LAST DAY TODAY* Design our Diwali greeting card – Join the art competition!

< 1 minute read

Two categories, multiple prizes and a feature in our Diwali special edition. Get colouring!

Avatar
By Indian Link
0

It’s back again this year: Indian Link‘s annual Diwali arts competition for kids!

Like every year, we are seeking out the youngest artists in our community across Australia. The mandate – a mandala design is sent out which the kids colour in and submit to us.

- Advertisement -

Use the design below as a template to colour in or paint a mandala. Photocopy it if you need to. Click here to save the image

diwali art mandala

The contest is aimed at getting kids involved in Diwali at their own level, and in a manner that is relevant and enjoyable to them. The winner has the privilege of having their work transformed into our annual Diwali greeting card!

An initiative that started small, the contest has now evolved to include two different categories: 7 Years and Under, and 8 – 12 Years. Exciting prizes are announced for winners and runners-up in each category. Shortlisted artworks are featured in our Diwali special print edition.

In the last two years, we’ve even received submissions from non-Indian entrants. We’re hoping to reach out in a larger way this time round!

Design INDIAN LINK’S Diwali card AND WIN PRIZES!

  • TWO categories: Kids up to 7 years, and Kids 8-12 years.
  • WIN book vouchers valued at $75 and $50 in both categories.
  • The winning entry will be designed into Indian Link’s Diwali cards for the year 2020.
  • Last date for submission is 26 Oct 2020.

Curious what we’re looking for? Check out the winning entries last year from 10-year-old Akhash Karthikeyan and 7-year-old Maanvi Dayal here.

 

Important: Colour in the ring only, leaving the centre untouched.

Send in your work, along with your name, age, address, and your parents’ mobile phone number, to:
Indian Link
GPO Box 108
Sydney 2001.

Due to coronavirus restrictions this year, we are also accepting submissions on email! Simply take a high-resolution picture of the artwork and email it as a PDF to media@indianlink.com.au.

For more details, ring the Indian Link office on 02 9290 1855, or email media@indianlink.com.au.

Previous articleDurga Puja: Bollywood moments that capture Pujo festivities
Next articleReview: A Suitable Boy (Netflix)
Avatar
Indian Link
Indian Link Description

Related Articles

Features

2 Indian startups selected for Accenture mentorship programme

Indian Link - 0
India's Fedo and Knight FinTech have been selected for the seventh annual FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific, a mentorship programme created by Accenture....
Read more
CineTALK

Review: A Suitable Boy (Netflix)

Indian Link - 0
The trouble with A Suitable Boy is despite so much story to tell, the narrative tends to...
Read more
Bollywood

Durga Puja: Bollywood moments that capture Pujo festivities

Indian Link - 0
The Pujo season is back! Taking us back to the Kolkata lanes with feasts laid out in every Bengali household and pandal-hopping...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Episode Seven: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Episode Six: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Episode Five: Oz media fails diversity test again

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
As per a report that was published last week, Australian media seems to have again failed to represent the country’s diversity accurately onscreen. The...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

covid stats on phone

How do we know statistics can be trusted? We talked to...

Indian Link - 0
  In April, as the coronavirus pandemic was gathering force around the world, reporters asked Brendan Murphy, then Australia’s...

Top Ten: Festivals Of Light

Farzana Ahmad - 0
The human race has always held a mystical fascination for light, writes FARZANA AHMAD
Mirzapur 2 netflix poster

Review: Mirzapur 2 (Netflix)

Indian Link - 0
Mirzapur 2 ticks the familiar boxes - lots of guns and lots of blood, high drama and hint of sleaze, cuss and explosive dialogues,...

Indian women diagnosed with breast cancer at younger age

Indian Link - 0
In a major US study, researchers have found that Indian and Pakistani women are diagnosed with breast cancer, including more aggressive forms...

2 Indian startups selected for Accenture mentorship programme

Indian Link - 0
India's Fedo and Knight FinTech have been selected for the seventh annual FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific, a mentorship programme created by Accenture....


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020