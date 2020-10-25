It’s back again this year: Indian Link‘s annual Diwali arts competition for kids!

Like every year, we are seeking out the youngest artists in our community across Australia. The mandate – a mandala design is sent out which the kids colour in and submit to us.

- Advertisement -

Use the design below as a template to colour in or paint a mandala. Photocopy it if you need to. Click here to save the image

The contest is aimed at getting kids involved in Diwali at their own level, and in a manner that is relevant and enjoyable to them. The winner has the privilege of having their work transformed into our annual Diwali greeting card!

An initiative that started small, the contest has now evolved to include two different categories: 7 Years and Under, and 8 – 12 Years. Exciting prizes are announced for winners and runners-up in each category. Shortlisted artworks are featured in our Diwali special print edition.

In the last two years, we’ve even received submissions from non-Indian entrants. We’re hoping to reach out in a larger way this time round!

Design INDIAN LINK’S Diwali card AND WIN PRIZES!

TWO categories: Kids up to 7 years, and Kids 8-12 years.

WIN book vouchers valued at $75 and $50 in both categories.

The winning entry will be designed into Indian Link’s Diwali cards for the year 2020.

Last date for submission is 26 Oct 2020.

Curious what we’re looking for? Check out the winning entries last year from 10-year-old Akhash Karthikeyan and 7-year-old Maanvi Dayal here.

Important: Colour in the ring only, leaving the centre untouched.

Send in your work, along with your name, age, address, and your parents’ mobile phone number, to:

Indian Link

GPO Box 108

Sydney 2001.

Due to coronavirus restrictions this year, we are also accepting submissions on email! Simply take a high-resolution picture of the artwork and email it as a PDF to media@indianlink.com.au.

For more details, ring the Indian Link office on 02 9290 1855, or email media@indianlink.com.au.