Kareena Kapoor Khan the new face of women’s wear brand IMARA

Kareena Kapoor Khan for brand IMARA

Youth-oriented fashion retailer, Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd. (USPL), has announced Bollywood fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new brand ambassador for their women’s ethnic wear brand IMARA.

IMARA is a fashion line conceptualized as a contemporary interpretation of the conventional and offers a refreshing take on ethnic designs.In their latest Spring Summer 2020 collection, Imara finds inspiration in India’s rich heritage. And at the same time, Imara has reinterpreted these timeless designs with an eye to the future of Indian fashion. From the opulent Utsav collection to the flowing silhouettes of the Banarasi collection, Imara’s SS ’20 is a beautiful journey from India’s past to her future.



Q: It’s important to keep evolving personally and professionally, how do you feel you’ve evolved in both aspects over the years?

Kareena: Personal and professional growth over the last few years has been very organic and I have taken up everything with a stride. You have to embrace yourself in every part of your life so whether it’s my personal life or on the professional front, I always try to maintain a balance and take each day as it comes and deliver my ultimate best to whatever I do.

Q: It seems like you enjoy your fitness routine a lot. Share with us why you feel it’s important for everyone to take out time to exercise and the benefits you’ve gained from it.

Kareena: I have always been into fitness whether it’s Pilates or functional training, but I strongly believe in embracing the body in every form. I have always believed that women are beautiful in every age, size and phase of their lives. It is important for people to love themselves the way they are. You should be happy with who you are and how you look and most importantly feel fit. Fitness is something you focus on to be healthy and active and it just adds to your overall look.

Q: Your go to make up routine – maximalism or minimalism and why?

Kareena: Kohl eyes and nude lips has always been my go-to look. I like my beauty to be simple and minimalistic, very modern but at the same time not overdone and I think that’s what works the best on my face.

Q: Could you please comment on your association with IMARA and why you think ethnic styles need a modern makeover

Kareena: IMARA’s progressive take on ethnic wear appeals to my aesthetics, as I love wearing classic ethnic pieces with modern silhouettes. IMARA is the wardrobe upgrade every Indian woman would love. With fashion you can always play around and innovate, hence giving ethnic style a modern touch with a few elements is uplifting and something I believe the modern women today wants. Ethnic wear or indo-western outfits look super classy on women that it must be embraced.

Q: Explain to us what your understanding of a “celebrity fashion line” is?

Reddy: Celebrities are looked up to, not only in India but across the globe, for their craft, be it acting or sport, or just their style. People are known to want to grab their favourite celebrities’ looks, be it on screen or their personal style.

Having a celebrity endorse a brand helps consumers gain confidence in the brand. It adds so much more weight to the brand because a celebrity will only lend his or her face to a brand that they believe makes a product that is of great quality, top notch aesthetic and something they see themselves using and that gives the consumer a certain level of confidence. And as a matter of fact, who would not want to wear what their favourite celebrity wears? A celebrity with a good fashion sense and an incredible connect with fans adds to the salience of the brand.

Q: You offer a refreshing take on ethnic designs, how so?

The tag line of Imaras first campaign was, “New tales of Fashion.” It stems from a simple though that the consumer is evolving constantly and wants to always try something new. Hence, we constantly try to give them what they want, i.e classics with a modern twist. The Imara woman is modern, fierce and independent and that reflects in our styles. We love experimenting with classic silhouettes by adding that contemporary twit so that the woman of today can make Imara a part of her everyday wardrobe. We’ve tried to move from ethnic wear to ethno chic fashion and the response has been overwhelming.

IANS