Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Home Indians in Australia
Indians in Australia

Indian women diagnosed with breast cancer at younger age

< 1 minute read

New research reveals they are more likely to be diagnosed at a younger age and at more advanced stages.

Avatar
By Indian Link
0

In a major US study, researchers have found that Indian and Pakistani women are diagnosed with breast cancer, including more aggressive forms of the disease, at a younger age.

The study, published in the International Journal of Cancer, examined the characteristics of breast cancer in Indian- and Pakistani-American and non-Hispanic white women in the US.

breast-cancer
- Advertisement -

“Our results provide an insight into breast cancer in Indian and Pakistani women, suggesting several hypotheses to guide future scientific studies to better understand the risk factors,” said study author Jaya M Satagopan from Rutgers University in the US.

READ MORE: Understanding breast cancer

The researchers reviewed incidence data among Indian and Pakistani women between 1990 and 2014.

 

They also reviewed disease characteristics, treatment and survival data between 2000 and 2016 for 4,900 Indian and Pakistani women and 482,250 non-Hispanic white women with breast cancer.

They found that the occurrence in Indian and Pakistani women was lower than in non-Hispanic white women; however, the number of Indian and Pakistani women diagnosed with this form of cancer increased over the years.

Indian and Pakistani women with breast cancer were more likely to be diagnosed at a younger age and at more advanced stages of the disease.

In addition, they received more subcutaneous or total mastectomies than non-Hispanic white women.

While the researchers found that Indian and Pakistani women were less likely to die of breast cancer than their non-Hispanic white counterparts, their health was tracked for a shorter time.

woman wearing breast cancer pin
Source: Pixabay

Prior cancer research has shown that fewer Indian and Pakistani women participate in scientific studies and that several socio-cultural factors may delay their seeking health care.

Research also has shown poor mammogram screening rates in Indian and Pakistani women, which is linked to a lack of family support, beliefs that cancer is divine punishment for past deeds, having lived in the US for less than 10 years, low English proficiency and a lack of faith in the health system.

The study indicated that there are important differences in this population that justify further studies to better understand biological, sociocultural, and system-level factors such as interactions with the health system, affecting breast cancer screening patterns.

“As the South Asian population grows, it is imperative that we work to promote health equity in cancer prevention, screening, early diagnosis and treatment through community engagement and a team science approach,” said study author Anita Kinney.

IANS

READ MORE: Are you self-examining your breasts at home?

Previous article2 Indian startups selected for Accenture mentorship programme
Next articleReview: Mirzapur 2 (Netflix)
Avatar
Indian Link
Indian Link Description

Related Articles

Indians in Australia

Top Ten: Festivals Of Light

Farzana Ahmad - 0
The human race has always held a mystical fascination for light, writes FARZANA AHMAD
Read more
Australia

Qantas flight from Delhi for stranded Aussies

Indian Link - 0
175 lucky Australians stuck in India will be on a Qantas flight back home from Delhi on 26 Oct, Prime Minister Scott...
Read more
Features

World Menopause Day: sex is important for middle-aged women

Indian Link - 0
Today is World Menopause Day, and despite a common belief that women lose interest in sex as they age, a new study...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Episode Seven: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Episode Six: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Episode Five: Oz media fails diversity test again

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
As per a report that was published last week, Australian media seems to have again failed to represent the country’s diversity accurately onscreen. The...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

India Tour of Australia dates

Fixtures for India’s tour of Australia released

Indian Link - 0
The upcoming months promise an exciting season for cricket with three series – the Vodafone Test series, Dettol ODI series, and Dettol Twenty20 International...
covid stats on phone

How do we know statistics can be trusted? We talked to...

Indian Link - 0
  In April, as the coronavirus pandemic was gathering force around the world, reporters asked Brendan Murphy, then Australia’s...

Top Ten: Festivals Of Light

Farzana Ahmad - 0
The human race has always held a mystical fascination for light, writes FARZANA AHMAD
Mirzapur 2 netflix poster

Review: Mirzapur 2 (Netflix)

Indian Link - 0
Mirzapur 2 ticks the familiar boxes - lots of guns and lots of blood, high drama and hint of sleaze, cuss and explosive dialogues,...

Indian women diagnosed with breast cancer at younger age

Indian Link - 0
In a major US study, researchers have found that Indian and Pakistani women are diagnosed with breast cancer, including more aggressive forms...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020