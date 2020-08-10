Indian Link Radio’s Super Singer Contest – Only 2 contestants remain!

Tune in on 15 August at 10 AM to find out the winner!

After two gruelling rounds of competition, Indian Link Radio’s Super Singer Contest has finally come down to its final two contestants.

After the much-anticipated “Super Six” round held on 9 August and hosted by RJ Ekta and Sagar, Aashna Mittal and Priyanka Sinha rose to the challenge to become the finalists.

They impressed the esteemed judges Radhey Shyam Gupta OAM, Dr Madhvi Mohindra, and Uday Bagri, in the much-anticipated Judge’s Round.

“All the contestants were very talented and we see the best contestants getting into the finals,” Radhey Shyam Gupta OAM said.

The top 6 contestants – Jalpa Kothari, Arvind Chaluvaiah, Aashna Mittal, Priyanka Sinha, Sakshi Deshmukh and OP Sethi – were judged on a variety of parameters such as voice quality, pitch, and diction.

Thousands of people tuned in from different parts of the world like Singapore, India, US, and the United Kingdom, eager to find out who would receive the exciting cash prizes of the Super Singer contest.

In her morning show on 10 August, RJ Ekta was happy to announce the results of the Judge’s Round.

Priyanka Sinha was thrilled to hear the news that she was in the finals.

Meanwhile, Aashna Mittal didn’t have it so easy. Host Ekta turned prankster, saying Aashna didn’t get into the finals. (Of course, the gag couldn’t last long after listening to a mournful Aashna!)

Both Aashna and Priyanka will perform in the Indian Link Studio on 15 August for the exciting finale starting 10 AM.

Tune in to Indian Link Radio to find out who will emerge victorious!

