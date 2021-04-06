WATCH: Medical students dance to ‘Rasputin’ after class

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Completing five years of medical school is no easy task, so if there was going to be anyone who mastered how to blow off some steam, it would be a medical student! You know how it goes: work hard, play hard.

In this viral video, watch medical students Naveen K Razak and Janaki Omkumar bust a move to ‘Rasputin’ by Boney M. Let’s just say, there’s a good reason it’s got more than a million views…

WATCH ALSO: Aussies try Indian sweets for the first time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naveen K Razak (@naveen_k_razak)

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup