Thursday, April 8, 2021
WATCH: Medical students dance to ‘Rasputin’ after class

Indian Link
By Indian Link
kerala medical students dance
Source: Instagram

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

Completing five years of medical school is no easy task, so if there was going to be anyone who mastered how to blow off some steam, it would be a medical student! You know how it goes: work hard, play hard.

In this viral video, watch medical students Naveen K Razak and Janaki Omkumar bust a move to ‘Rasputin’ by Boney M. Let’s just say, there’s a good reason it’s got more than a million views…

WATCH ALSO: Aussies try Indian sweets for the first time

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naveen K Razak (@naveen_k_razak)

Indian Link
Indian Link

